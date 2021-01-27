NEIL PEART's Former Hometown Commissioning Artwork To Honor Late RUSH Drummer

According to The Globe And Mail, the city of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada is commissioning an original work of public art to recognize the percussive and poetic contributions of RUSH's Neil Peart. Interested Canadian artists and creative teams are invited to submit proposals to honor the drummer, who grew up in St. Catharines, worked at the former midway in Lakeside Park and wrote the song "Lakeside Park", which was included on RUSH's third album, 1975's "Caress Of Steel".

Last year, it was announced that a pavilion in Port Dalhousie, a community in St. Catharines, was being named after Peart.

A unanimous vote by the St. Catharines city council made the name Neil Peart Pavilion at Lakeside Park official last June.

Neil Peart Pavilion got more than 80 percent of the online votes. Voting took place for two weeks and the winning name was presented to city council for final approval.

"We're quite certain the park and the art piece is going to become a mecca for RUSH fans around the world," said David DeRocco, head of the task force soliciting the artwork. "From the get-go, the committee has said, 'Let's think big here.'"

Peart died on January 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing three days later, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.