NEIL PEART 'Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship' Announced By MODERN DRUMMER Magazine

In memory of RUSH drummer Neil Peart, with the support of his family, Modern Drummer will present an up-and-coming drummer with the annual "Neil Peart Spirit Of Drumming Scholarship".

The scholarship, originally announced at the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival by Carrie Nutall-Peart, provides the recipient with 52 weeks of free drum lessons from world-class drum instructor Dom Famularo, along with a one-year subscription to Modern Drummer All Access, plus a selection of classic RUSH album releases from Universal Music Enterprises.

Potential recipients of the scholarship must be qualified entrants to participate. A "qualified entrant" is defined as someone who is a legal U.S. citizen between the ages of 14 and 21, is not a professional musician, and is not a party to any sponsorship or entertainment contract that, in Modern Drummer's judgment, conflicts with the spirit of the scholarship.

Potential recipients must submit up to a two-minute video of their playing and a short essay describing why this scholarship will be significant to both their life and their drumming. The impact on their drumming that has been inspired by Neil's playing and legacy.

To enter and for full official rules, go to this location, fill out the form and upload the video along with your essay.

All submissions must be received prior to November 26, 2021.

Entries will be reviewed in the order they are received, and the recipient will be announced at the Modern Drummer 2021 Festival, as well as featured in an upcoming issue of Modern Drummer.

Peart died on January 7, 2020 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing three days later, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.