NEIL PEART-Narrated Short Film 'Growth Rings' Now Available Online

Edge Factor has released a short film co-written and narrated by Neil Peart. The legendary RUSH drummer co-wrote and did his own voiceover in "Growth Rings", which was created in collaboration with DW Drums.

Co-written by with Edge Factor's Jeremy Bout, the film honors the way in which music marks moments in our lives. Just as the life of a tree can be understood through its growth rings, we can look at the milestones and eras of our lives and reminiscence of the songs and bands that resonated with us during those times.

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The iconic musician was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final show took place at the Forum in Los Angeles on August 1, 2015. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.

Peart joined RUSH in 1974. He was considered one of the best rock drummers of all time, alongside John Bonham of LED ZEPPELIN; Keith Moon of THE WHO; and Ginger Baker of CREAM. Peart was also RUSH's primary lyricist, drawing inspiration from everything from sci-fi to Ayn Rand.

