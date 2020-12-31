NEIL PEART, EDDIE VAN HALEN, FRANKIE BANALI, RILEY GALE Featured In NBC NEWS' 'In Memoriam 2020' Segment

December 31, 2020 0 Comments

NEIL PEART, EDDIE VAN HALEN, FRANKIE BANALI, RILEY GALE Featured In NBC NEWS' 'In Memoriam 2020' Segment

Neil Peart (RUSH), Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN), Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT), Riley Gale (POWER TRIP), Peter Green (FLEETWOOD MAC) and Brian Howe (BAD COMPANY) are among the musicians who are featured in NBC News' recap of those we have lost from the entertainment world in 2020. You can watch the entire segment at this location.

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Banali, who joined QUIET RIOT in 1982 and played on its breakthrough album, 1983's "Metal Health", the first heavy metal LP to top Billboard's album chart, died in August after a 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gale died in August at the age of 35.

POWER TRIP released two albums on Southern Lord, 2013's "Manifest Decimation" and 2017's "Nightmare Logic". A rarities compilation, "Opening Fire: 2008-2014", followed in 2018.

POWER TRIP was said to be working on its third album at the time of Riley's death.

Howe died in May at the age of 66. He passed away at his home in Florida after suffering cardiac arrest. He had a history of heart issues, having previously had a heart attack in 2017.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).