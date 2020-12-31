NEIL PEART, EDDIE VAN HALEN, FRANKIE BANALI, RILEY GALE Featured In NBC NEWS' 'In Memoriam 2020' Segment

Neil Peart (RUSH), Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN), Frankie Banali (QUIET RIOT), Riley Gale (POWER TRIP), Peter Green (FLEETWOOD MAC) and Brian Howe (BAD COMPANY) are among the musicians who are featured in NBC News' recap of those we have lost from the entertainment world in 2020. You can watch the entire segment at this location.

Peart died on January 7 in Santa Monica, California after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH announced Peart's passing on January 10, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Banali, who joined QUIET RIOT in 1982 and played on its breakthrough album, 1983's "Metal Health", the first heavy metal LP to top Billboard's album chart, died in August after a 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gale died in August at the age of 35.

POWER TRIP released two albums on Southern Lord, 2013's "Manifest Decimation" and 2017's "Nightmare Logic". A rarities compilation, "Opening Fire: 2008-2014", followed in 2018.

POWER TRIP was said to be working on its third album at the time of Riley's death.

Howe died in May at the age of 66. He passed away at his home in Florida after suffering cardiac arrest. He had a history of heart issues, having previously had a heart attack in 2017.