NECROPHOBIC To Release New Digital Single 'Mirror Black' In July

Following the release of their latest, critically acclaimed album "Mark Of The Necrogram" in 2018, Swedish blackened death metal veterans NECROPHOBIC return with the release of the new single/EP "Mirror Black" on July 17, as start of the campaign for their upcoming new studio album "Dawn Of The Damned". The "Mirror Black" EP features a brand new track plus the previously unreleased live recording of classic song "Darkside".

NECROPHOBIC comments: "We look forward to the beginning of the campaign for our new album 'Dawn Of The Damned' soon. We will initially have a single launched for the track 'Mirror Black'. With this song, we open the gate to the other side and start a journey through the pitch-black depths of death. We also just shot a video for it, so look out. The b-side of the collectible seven-inch single includes a live recording from our recent quarantine concert of the song 'Darkside'. Welcome into the 'Mirror Black'!"

"Mirror Black" is going to be available as strictly limited seven-inch vinyl in the following colors and on all digital platforms:

* Black vinyl - 300x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe

* Clear vinyl - 200x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe / USA

* Transparent magenta vinyl - 200x copies via CM Webshop Europe

* Transparent blue vinyl - 200x copies via CM Distro Europe + CM Webshop Europe

* Transparent red vinyl - 100x exclusively from the band

"Mirror Black" is taken from "Dawn Of The Damned", which will be released later this year.

NECROPHOBIC lineup:

Anders Strokirk - vocals

Sebastian Ramstedt - lead guitars

Johan Bergebäck - rhythm guitar

Allan Lundholm - bass

Joakim Sterner - drums