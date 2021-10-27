NEAL SCHON Mourns Death Of Longtime JOURNEY Manager HERBIE HERBERT

JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon has paid tribute to the band's longtime manager Walter James "Herbie" Herbert II, who died at his home in Orinda, California on Monday, October 25, of natural causes. He was 73.
Herbert had been suffering from a "prolonged illness," his longtime assistant Maria Hoppe, who is the executive director of Sweetwater Music Hall in Mill Valley, told The San Francisco Chronicle.
On Tuesday (October 26), Schon took to his Instagram to write: "I'm very saddened by this news tonight of the recent Loss Of Walter ( Herbie ) Herbert whom I've known since I joined SANTANA mid 1970 where I witnessed Herbie - A one man do it all show with Carlos, Gregg and the rest of the band. I met him through Gregg Rolie and Jackie Villanueva ( Dr Brown ) We traveled the world together first with SANTANA then JOURNEY. Shortly after we had completed the Caravanserai album The band disbanded. Herbie had decided to start a management company Approached me about managing myself and wrapping a band around my guitar playing and our long amazing JOURNEY started when I said great let's go.
"I'll cherish all the incredible times and trials and tribulations we experienced together.
"Herbie was an incredible hands on Manager and fought like a mother fucker for all of us every step of the way. I can easily say that without his vision there would have never been many of the innovative things that we shared. I hold the greatest times in my heart forever.
"My deepest condolences to All that knew him and loved him.
"God Bless you. R.I.P. Herbie. With much love respect and admiration."
Herbert was JOURNEY's manager from the band's inception in 1973 until 1993. In addition to working with JOURNEY, Herbert managed THE STEVE MILLER BAND and co-managed Swedish groups ROXETTE and EUROPE. He also worked with MR. BIG, ENUFF Z'NUFF, THE STORM and HARDLINE.
"He made so many people's lives and careers truly better, and as a manager, he always made decisions based on what was for the greater good," said his wife Maya.
