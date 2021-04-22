NAZARETH: 'Loud 'N' Proud' Book Due In August

April 22, 2021 0 Comments

NAZARETH: 'Loud 'N' Proud' Book Due In August

Wymer Publishing has set an August 6 release date for "Loud 'N' Proud: Fifty Years Of Nazareth".

For the first time ever, NAZARETH's whole career is documented by esteemed rock writer Martin Popoff in this large format hardback publication. Popoff was assisted through the narrative by founder and only remaining original member Pete Agnew. Popoff also interviewed Agnew for the book in addition to previous interviews the author has conducted, not only with the bass player extraordinaire but with many other band members past and present, all neatly woven into a timeline, making this the essential go to NAZARETH book.

From the early days of the seventies through to the current day, nestling alongside Popoff's words is the wonderful imagery that accompanies it. Drawing on copious photos and items of memorabilia this large format 240-page book is a treasure trove for NAZARETH devotees — crammed full of live and offstage shots that portray the band's journey through the decades. It also includes loads of super cool memorabilia including backstage passes, gig posters, media adverts and much more, all reproduced on high-quality art paper. This is one future collector's item that every self-respecting NAZARETH fan will want to own.

Customers who pre-order by May 31 can have their name printed in the book on a dedicated fan page. In addition, the first 250 copies include a set of prints, one group shot and one each of Pete Agnew and Dan McCafferty.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).