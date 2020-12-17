NAPALM RECORDS Expands Rock And Metal Empire With Acquisition Of SPV

December 17, 2020 0 Comments

NAPALM RECORDS Expands Rock And Metal Empire With Acquisition Of SPV

Internationally esteemed heavy rock and metal record labels Napalm Records Handels GmbH and SPV GmbH have announced that they have joined forces, combining decades of renowned expertise and passion for music, their artists, and those who inspire it all — the fans. Napalm Records' acquisition of SPV was completed at the end of November 2020 and represents a logical step in the Austrian company's global strategy.

Long-established company SPV, founded in 1984 by Manfred Schütz, along with its current subsidiary labels such as Steamhammer (featuring a roster including SODOM, RUNNING WILD, MAGNUM, AXEL RUDI PELL, RAGE) and Long Branch Records (featuring artists such as AGENT FRESCO, THE INTERSPHERE, THE HIRSCH EFFEKT, SILVERTOMB, A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH), is now part of the Napalm Records family. The company's current location in Hannover, Germany and the SPV team under managing director Frank Uhle will maintain its structure and, in regard to new distribution partners and labels, be expanded in the future.

Napalm Records CEO Markus Riedler states: "The continuation and expansion of SPV GmbH as a distributor and the strengthening of the in-house labels are our major priorities. We will combine all forces, and link them with the power and worldwide network of Napalm Records in order to positively shape the future together. The employees of SPV are music-savvy, extremely experienced experts who are needed, now more than ever, to survive in these turbulent times on the international market. Together with managing director Frank Uhle and his team, we will seize the opportunities that currently present themselves and face the ever-growing challenges that the modern music market brings with it. In the ever-changing music landscape, we will continue to deliver our strong digital setup alongside our partners The Orchard, and also continue to provide strong physical product distribution for both our retail partners and the fans worldwide via our mailorder stores.

"We have purposefully launched and implemented this major project under difficult conditions in 2020. This was a great team effort, for which I would like to thank everyone involved, in particular to the attorneys Prof. Pascal Charles Amann (Napalm Records) and Joris Brand (SPV). For Napalm Records, this acquisition is without a doubt an extraordinary, historic moment."

SPV managing director Frank Uhle adds: "With Napalm Records, we have found a synergistically perfect partner for our artists, bands and labels. The international setup and the additional reach and power of Napalm's marketing capabilities mean an important upgrade for SPV in tackling future tasks. I look forward to working with Markus Riedler and the affiliated teams to further strengthen and expand our position in the market."

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).