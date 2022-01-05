NAPALM DEATH's SHANE EMBURY Promises 'More Extreme Experimentation' On Next Album

NAPALM DEATH bassist Shane Embury has promised "more extreme experimentation" on the band's next album.

The 54-year-old British-born musician, who has been one of the underground rock and metal scenes' most prolific and inventive figures over the last 30-plus years, touched upon a possible musical direction for the follow-up to 2020's "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" in a social media post on Tuesday (January 4).

He wrote: "besides all of the other music i have been deeply involved with - during these past couple of years i have not lost sight of the next @theofficialnapalmdeath album !

"these last few albums due to to our extensive have taken time to out together… especially the last album. As it was released i already had thoughts on this next one so have been recording riffs and thinking a lot about what's next - more extreme experimentation is on the horizon ! but of course there is going to be some heavy as fuck riffing coming also."

As previously reported, NAPALM DEATH will release a new mini-album, "Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes", on February 11 via Century Media Records.

"Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes" is a partner recording to "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

NAPALM DEATH recently completed a North American run of shows with GWAR and EYEHATEGOD for the "Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour". The band also recently announced the next edition of its "Campaign For Musical Destruction" tour in Europe this February and March 2022. This trek will feature support from DOOM, SIBERIAN MEATGRINDER and SHOW ME THE BODY.

NAPALM DEATH is continuing to promote "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", which came out in September 2020 via Century Media Records. The band's 16th studio LP was recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

