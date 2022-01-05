NAPALM DEATH's SHANE EMBURY Promises 'More Extreme Experimentation' On Next Album

January 5, 2022 0 Comments

NAPALM DEATH's SHANE EMBURY Promises 'More Extreme Experimentation' On Next Album

NAPALM DEATH bassist Shane Embury has promised "more extreme experimentation" on the band's next album.

The 54-year-old British-born musician, who has been one of the underground rock and metal scenes' most prolific and inventive figures over the last 30-plus years, touched upon a possible musical direction for the follow-up to 2020's "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" in a social media post on Tuesday (January 4).

He wrote: "besides all of the other music i have been deeply involved with - during these past couple of years i have not lost sight of the next @theofficialnapalmdeath album !

"these last few albums due to to our extensive have taken time to out together… especially the last album. As it was released i already had thoughts on this next one so have been recording riffs and thinking a lot about what's next - more extreme experimentation is on the horizon ! but of course there is going to be some heavy as fuck riffing coming also."

As previously reported, NAPALM DEATH will release a new mini-album, "Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes", on February 11 via Century Media Records.

"Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes" is a partner recording to "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

NAPALM DEATH recently completed a North American run of shows with GWAR and EYEHATEGOD for the "Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour". The band also recently announced the next edition of its "Campaign For Musical Destruction" tour in Europe this February and March 2022. This trek will feature support from DOOM, SIBERIAN MEATGRINDER and SHOW ME THE BODY.

NAPALM DEATH is continuing to promote "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", which came out in September 2020 via Century Media Records. The band's 16th studio LP was recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

besides all of the other music i have been deeply involved with - during these past couple of years i have not lost...

Posted by Napalm Death on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).