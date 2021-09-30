NAPALM DEATH's SHANE EMBURY Focus Of Upcoming Book

NAPALM DEATH bassist Shane Embury has been a major figure in grindcore for more than four decades, and his story is closely tied to the history of that scene. Tentatively due in 2022 via Rocket 88, a new book called "Life? … & Napalm Death" will take the reader on a front seat, white-knuckle ride through the sights, sounds, places and people who have been central to the music and the life. Told in his own, inimitable style, this is not just the life story of Shane, but also a history of NAPALM DEATH and the development of death metal and grindcore from their beginnings to the present.
For more information, visit ShaneNapalmDeathBook.com.
Embury has been one of the underground rock and metal scenes’ most prolific and inventive figures over the last 30-plus years, with countless intriguing (and generally deafening) bands and projects to his name.
In a 2012 interview with Brazil's Roadie Crew, Shane stated about his early interest in music: "I came from a very small town called Broseley which is in the county of Shropshire — 40 miles from Birmingham. I was one of four friends into metal and we were tape trading with Bill Steer [CARCASS] and people like that and we were getting into faster music like POSSESSED and DEATH, so we formed WARHAMMER, who were I guess the first death metal band in the U.K. before ONSLAUGHT. We had a demo called 'Abbattoir Of Death' and I originally started playing drums in that band. I had always wanted to play in a band since I was six or seven, so this was one step further towards my dream. AZAGTHOTH was a band I played in with the guitar player of WARHAMMER, a guy called Pete Giles, who later played in many bands, one of them being SCALPLOCK. WARHAMMER's and AZAGTHOTH's music was very intense death metal."
View this post on Instagram
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).