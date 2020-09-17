NAPALM DEATH's MARK 'BARNEY' GREENWAY On Rise Of Right-Wing Populism: 'We Should Be Moving Forward', Not Backward

September 17, 2020 0 Comments

NAPALM DEATH's MARK 'BARNEY' GREENWAY On Rise Of Right-Wing Populism: 'We Should Be Moving Forward', Not Backward

In a new interview with Brazil's Wikimetal, NAPALM DEATH frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway spoke about the rise of right-wing populism around the globe, including the election of Donald Trump in the United States, the Brexit vote in Britain, as well as the ascent of populist parties in countries such as Austria, Brazil, Italy, India, Indonesia and Poland.

"The thing is that the world has always been a shitty place, and it's also been a fantastic place," Greenway said (see video below). "You can go back periods in history — even if you take the last hundred years, you can point out time periods in every decade that were really shit for people in general, or more smaller groups of people. So this is nothing new.

"There was always a possibility it was gonna go this way, because populism and the idea of protectionism… More people want for themselves, or they're told, they're conditioned to believe that they should want more for themselves than that person down the street who looks different or is different in other ways," he continued. "There was always a possibility. And it was repelled in the 1930s, and hopefully it will be repelled again — for the sake of the human race. This is actually really important stuff.

"To my mind, it should be that the human race learns from its mistakes in the past and doesn't repeat the same things or go backwards; we should be moving forwards."

Greenway added: "The people who espouse all these really inhumane ideas, it almost seems like they don't care if the human race goes completely to shit, because that's a very real possibility, if you increase that whole sort of dynamic and you go down that road.

"I want human beings to have a better future; I want human beings to live in dignity. Not just a few — everybody. That's the only way things are gonna be sustainable into the future."

NAPALM DEATH will release its new studio album, "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", on September 18 via Century Media Records.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).