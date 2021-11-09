NAPALM DEATH Releases Music Video For 'Contagion'

British grindcore pioneers NAPALM DEATH have released a music video for the song "Contagion". The clip, which was directed by Marc Nickel and Ljuba Generalova, can be seen below.

NAPALM DEATH frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway stated: "Although we can only hope to provide a snapshot in four minutes, what we wanted to try to illustrate with the 'Contagion' video is how difficult it has been made to do something as fundamental as moving freely as a human being. There is downright absurdity in that some people have to resort to mortal danger doing things like riding atop trains whilst others can move seamlessly and freely without a second thought. We advocate for an end to borders of all description. Complementing that, the sweaty live footage was shot brilliantly by Ljuba Generalova in NAPALM DEATH's virtual second home of Berlin and the music, you might say, just motors along like a train."

Bassist Shane Embury, who wrote the music and the lyrics for "Contagion", added: "Musically, 'Contagion' is geared towards manic intense live mosh pit action but with an added 4AD noise quirk homage chorus! Also, having so many friends in the Latin community, through a couple of them I learned and read about the perilous journeys that families embark on for the chance at a better life. As a parent, I think of my children's future all the time — the things we take for granted I wanted to reflect lyrically."

NAPALM DEATH is currently on the road in North America with GWAR and EYEHATEGOD for the "Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour". The band has also just announced the next edition of its "Campaign For Musical Destruction" tour in Europe this February and March 2022. This run will feature support from DOOM, SIBERIAN MEATGRINDER and SHOW ME THE BODY.

NAPALM DEATH is continuing to promote its latest album, "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", which is still available to purchase in various formats. The band's 16th studio LP was recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

