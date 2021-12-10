NAPALM DEATH Announces New Mini-Album, 'Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes'

U.K. grindcore pioneers NAPALM DEATH will release a new mini-album, "Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes", on February 11, 2022 via Century Media Records.

"Resentment Is Always Seismic - A Final Throw Of Throes" is a partner recording to NAPALM DEATH's latest album, 2020's "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", concluding matters through vital, tumultuous grindcore and shockwave ambience.

NAPALM DEATH frontman Mark "Barney" Greenway says: "You can certainly consider 'Resentment Is Always...' as an extension of — or partner recording to — the 'Throes…' album. We had long since wanted to put a mini-album out — in the spirit of the old days — and found we had enough quality tracks even after all the 'Throes...' bonus tracks to do that. Hopefully, this mini holds some nice twists in its own right for people, and certainly covering 'People Pie' by SLAB! made us really stretch ourselves, which feels great artistically. In the end, resentment is certainly seismic — it can trigger the complete erosion of humanity in many situations. That was the point that I really wanted to hammer home overall."

"Narcissus", the furious opening track of the release, is being launched today as small foretaste of the mini-album.

Greenway comments: "'Narcissus' just seemed to fit the bill as one of those rampaging tracks that we always seem to gravitate towards as an album opener. The low-slung concrete mixer bassline at the start really ushers it in nicely. It was written at a time when the 'alt-right' was parading itself around, so, lyrically, I like to think it exposes the vanity and personality cult of that whole thing."

The eight-song "Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes" comes with a total playing time of 29 minutes and will be available as a limited CD digipak, vinyl as well as in the digital album format with the following track listing:

01. Narcissus

02. Resentment Always Simmers

03. By Proxy

04. People Pie (SLAB! cover)

05. Man Bites Dogged

06. Slaver Through A Repeat Performance

07. Don't Need It (BAD BRAINS cover)

08. Resentment Is Always Seismic (Dark Sky Burial Dirge)

NAPALM DEATH is currently on the road in North America with GWAR and EYEHATEGOD for the "Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour". The band also recently announced the next edition of its "Campaign For Musical Destruction" tour in Europe this February and March 2022. This run will feature support from DOOM, SIBERIAN MEATGRINDER and SHOW ME THE BODY.

NAPALM DEATH is continuing to promote "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", which came out in September 2020 via Century Media Records. The band's 16th studio LP was recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

