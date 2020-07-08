NAPALM DEATH Announces New Album 'Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism'

U.K. grindcore pioneers NAPALM DEATH will release their new studio album, "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism", on September 18 via Century Media Records. The follow-up to 2015's "Apex Predator - Easy Meat" was again recorded with longtime producer Russ Russell and features artwork by Frode Sylthe.

NAPALM DEATH vocalist Mark "Barney" Greenway stated about the upcoming album and its theme: "The phrase sticking in my mind when I started thinking about the lyrical direction for this album was 'the other.' You could recognize at the time that there was a rapidly growing fear and paranoia being generated about everybody, from migrating people to people with fluid sexuality and this was starting to manifest itself in very antagonistic reactions that you felt were almost verging on violence. Not everybody resorts to such reactions, of course, but even the basic lack of understanding can become toxic over time. I'm not saying that this is an entirely new phenomenon, but it has been stoked in recent history by some particularly attack-minded people in more political circles and, as ever, I felt that it would be the natural antidote to endorse basic humanity and solidarity with all.

"The artwork specifically uses a white dove as a centrepiece, which, of course, is a commonly recognised symbol of peace and cooperation. The dove has been mauled very violently by a sterilizing hand and in death appears particularly broken and bloodied. However, through the violence you can see an equality symbol in blood on the chest of the dove, which perhaps demonstrates — visually at least — that equality cuts through in the end. A positive amidst many negatives then, much like the album title itself being a bit of an oxymoron — the celebration of humanity even in the mangling jaws of negativity."

From the pinnacle of confrontational instrumental extremity and steadfast lyrical humanity, NAPALM DEATH's new album warps musical landscapes all over again. "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" includes 12 songs seething with caustic evolution and unrelenting scope.

Track listing:

01. Fuck The Factoid
02. Backlash Just Because
03. That Curse Of Being In Thrall
04. Contagion
05. Joie De Ne Pas Vivre
06. Invigorating Clutch
07. Zero Gravitas Chamber
08. Fluxing Of The Muscle
09. Amoral
10. Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism
11. Acting In Gouged Faith
12. A Bellyful Of Salt And Spleen

A first single off "Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism" will be launched on July 24 together with the pre-order start of the album. Look out for further details and the various album formats to be revealed soon.

NAPALM DEATH is (from left to right in photo)

* Shane Embury - Bass reverberations, barks and moans, noise-testing everyday objects
* Mark "Barney" Greenway - Bawling, shrieking, intermittent baritone
* Danny Herrera - Turbulent beat throes

