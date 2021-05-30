NAPALM DEATH And CONVERGE To Headline 'Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly'

Metallic hardcore legends DEADGUY will reunite their "Fixation On A Coworker" lineup to perform their first show in nearly 25 years at the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly. Also joining the long-awaited party on September 25-26, 2021 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania are thrashing maniacs MUNICIPAL WASTE, death metal icons IMMOLATION, old-school miscreants MIDNIGHT, avant-garde black/death assassins IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, death metal space lords BLOOD INCANTATION, resurrected doom crushers WARHORSE, heavy metal heroes ETERNAL CHAMPION, epic doom titans CRYPT SERMON, Philly grind force DIE CHOKING and Los Angeles tech-death gnashers TEETH.

They unify an already-stacked bill featuring extreme metal legends NAPALM DEATH performing a special one-time-only set of songs exclusively from their "Harmony Corruption" and "Utopia Banished" records, while CONVERGE unleash their metallic hardcore landmark album "Jane Doe" in its entirety for the first time ever in North America. If that weren't enough, grinding heroes PIG DESTROYER will help presenting sponsors Relapse Records celebrate the 20th anniversary of PD's game-changing "Prowler In The Yard" LP with the first-ever performance of the record!

The entire beer lineup is once again presented by Broken Goblet Brewing (PA) with appearances from featured breweries Wake Brewing (IL), Lionshead (PA) and flagship meadery Brimming Horn Meadery (DE). Three Floyds (IN), Hammerheart (MN), Tired Hands (PA), Adroit Theory (VA), Blake's Hard Cider (MI), Burial Beer Co. (NC), Oliver Brewing Co. (MD), Yards (PA), Hoof Hearted (OH), Attic Brewing (PA), Goldhorn Brewery (OH), Nightmare Brewing Company (NY), Cosmic Eye Brewing (NE), Zeroday Brewing Company (PA) and Soundgrowler Brewing Co. (IL) will also appear.

All remaining ticket options are on sale now, including limited "Metal & Beer" tickets, which give attendees access to special pours from all participating breweries, in addition to admittance to the day's show. Please note: "Metal & Beer" ticket option is strictly limited to 600 tickets for each day, with only approximately 50 total tickets remaining.

Saturday, September 25

NAPALM DEATH (performing a special "Harmony Corruption" and "Utopia Banished" set)

MUNICIPAL WASTE

DEADGUY (reunion set)

MIDNIGHT

BLOOD INCANTATION

ETERNAL CHAMPION

DIE CHOKING

Sunday, September 26

CONVERGE (performing "Jane Doe" in its entirety)

PIG DESTROYER (performing "Prowler In The Yard" in its entirety)

IMMOLATION

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT

WARHORSE

CRYPT SERMON

TEETH

