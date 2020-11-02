NANCY WILSON's Debut Solo Album Will 'Probably' Arrive In March

HEART's Nancy Wilson talked to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about her upcoming debut solo album, which is tentatively due in early 2021 via Carry On Music. Speaking about how she is going about putting the material together for the record, Nancy said (see video below): "I'm just [working] at home. We just recently moved up to Northern California here, and I have this space now, which I sort of never had before, where I can just leave everything out and not have to hide stuff from the kids if they come barreling through the room later. So I can leave my setup in place and just walk in there and be inspired.

"I'm just living and breathing songwriting right now," she continued. "The songwriting feels really gratifying. I wake up writing in my head, and I fall asleep writing in my head. 'Cause it's, like, 'Oh, I don't have a verse yet,' [or], 'I've gotta try to make that cooler.' And it's gotta be inspiring. It's gotta have a lot of variation. So there's some big rockers and there's some big ballads. So it's real gratifying. And I love how it's turning out."

Last month, Nancy released the first single from the upcoming LP, her stunning rendition of Bruce Springsteen's "The Rising". Asked if she is planning on putting out a bunch of singles prior to the arrival of the full record, Nancy said: "There'll be a second single, probably in early January, and then in March probably the rest of it all, all at once. Because it feels like a body of work to me. That's kind of the old-school method. I'm a fan of that method, because I'm old school."

Wilson went on to say that she doesn't have a problem with other artists preferring to focus on singles rather than full-length recordings.

"They don't build 'em like they used to, and right now one song at a time is fine — and that's a way to do it too," she said. "Maybe a song per month, or every couple of weeks. However it gets done, it needs to get done. And that's the way it should get done — the way it feels right."

A guitar virtuoso from the age of 10, Nancy and her sister Ann lead the multi-platinum rock group HEART. Nancy is revered as an ingenious guitar player, a gifted lead vocalist, and as an award-winning songwriter. Nancy has co-written a collection of indelible songs that have earned their way into the classic rock canon ("Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Straight On"). She has also earned several nominations for her film scoring work.

During an era when females in rock 'n' roll were scarce, Nancy helped to carve out a place for women to front rock bands, dominate on stage. Her icon status was cemented when HEART, who have sold 35 million albums, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012. That same year, she and her sister received a star on the Walk Of Fame in Hollywood. In 2013, the Wilson sisters celebrated another career milestone when they performed LED ZEPPELIN's "Stairway To Heaven" at the Kennedy Center Honors. Their note-perfect performance was met with rousing cheers and a standing ovation in the staid concert hall, and brought members of LED ZEPPELIN to tears. The video went viral on YouTube.

Photo credit: Kimberly Adamis / SRO

