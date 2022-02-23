NANCY WILSON Says Disagreement With ANN WILSON Over Band Lineup Kept HEART Off The Road Last Year

HEART guitarist Nancy Wilson spoke to Joe Rock of Long Island, New York's 102.3 WBAB radio station about her new band NANCY WILSON'S HEART. She is joined in the group by her longtime collaborators, guitarist Ryan Waters, drummer Ben Smith, bassist Andy Stoller and keyboardist Dan Walker, along with powerhouse singer Kimberly Nichole.

Regarding why she chose to name her new band NANCY WILSON'S HEART, Nancy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "HEART had a big offer on the table last year for a bigger tour, but Ann [Wilson, HEART singer and Nancy's sister] wasn't interested in going out with my lineup of guys that we were out with before. She has a new lineup of guys that she wanted me to join up with. And I sort of [thought] I don't really know them and don't have loyalty yet for anybody like that. So I just kind of shined it on and decided when I do go out with my new singer Kimberly, I can telegraph to the people coming to the show that they're gonna hear HEART songs in a whole different way than ever expected with… No comparison to Ann singing or Kimberly singing those same songs, just because it's apples and oranges; you can't compare that stuff. So I figure that's a way to let them know that it's not just Nancy Wilson of HEART doing whatever, but it's NANCY WILSON'S HEART where you're gonna hear more HEART stuff."

As for when fans can expect to see Nancy back on the road, she said: "There's an offer from STYX for me to take my band out, with Kimberly. We're trying to put some dates together in September, preceding that, or after October, where those dates are offered to us. So we're trying to make it work — maybe a couple of buses and a truck. We're just crunching numbers right now. But I would be really excited to be able to go and open the show for STYX and do some songs with them at the same show."

NANCY WILSON'S HEART made its debut as special guest for STYX's five-show 50th-anniversary engagement at Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. The concerts saw STYX join Wilson mid-show for HEART songs, and Wilson jams along to STYX classics. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Nancy's debut solo album, "You And Me", was released last May via Carry On Music. The LP was recorded primarily in her California home studio, working with bandmembers and special guests remotely.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

Ann and Nancy had a falling out during HEART's 2016 tour, when Ann's husband Dean Welter was arrested for assaulting Nancy's then-16-year-old twin sons in a backstage altercation at a gig near their hometown of Seattle. He pleaded guilty to two lesser assault charges to avoid jail time.

After completing HEART's 2016 tour, Nancy formed a new band called ROADCASE ROYALE and released an album, "First Things First". ROADCASE ROYALE featured three members of HEART along with Liv Warfield from Prince's NEW POWER GENERATION band and her guitarist Ryan Wilson.

Ann will release a new album, "Fierce Bliss", on April 29 via Silver Lining Music.

