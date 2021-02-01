NANCY WILSON Praises CHEAP TRICK: 'They Are The Sweetest, Funniest, Smartest Rock Guys You Could Ever Hang Out With'

In a new interview with AXS TV's "At Home And Social With", HEART's Nancy Wilson was asked to name the "most fun" band to tour with. She responded (see video below): "Many times we've been out with CHEAP TRICK, and they're just the greatest people you'd ever wanna know. And they are the sweetest, funniest, smartest rock guys you could ever hang out with.

"The last time we were out and they were on the tour with us, I came out during one of the big ballads that they did where [CHEAP TRICK guitarist] Rick Nielsen is out there on his little — he's got a tiny, little stage that he stands on top of; it has a board on it and stuff like that, and he throws picks out. And [CHEAP TRICK singer] Robin Zander gets down on his knees at one point on this one big ballad that they do, and I came up from behind and I put the cape on his shoulders during his big moment on stage; he's kneeling on his knees. And he didn't know it was me, so I kissed him on the cheek, and he was, like, 'What?' So we always had shenanigans with those guys. They're really fun."

Nancy's debut solo album, "You And Me", is tentatively due in April via Carry On Music. Nancy plays guitar and sings every song on the new album which features collaborations with Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan (GUNS N' ROSES) and Taylor Hawkins (FOO FIGHTERS). The first single, "The Rising", is Nancy's stunning rendition of the Bruce Springsteen song.

A guitar virtuoso from the age of 10, Nancy and her sister Ann lead the multi-platinum rock group HEART. Nancy is revered as an ingenious guitar player, a gifted lead vocalist, and as an award-winning songwriter. Nancy has co-written a collection of indelible songs that have earned their way into the classic rock canon ("Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Straight On"). She has also earned several nominations for her film scoring work.

During an era when females in rock 'n' roll were scarce, Nancy helped to carve out a place for women to front rock bands, dominate on stage. Her icon status was cemented when HEART, who have sold 35 million albums, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012. That same year, she and her sister received a star on the Walk Of Fame in Hollywood. In 2013, the Wilson sisters celebrated another career milestone when they performed LED ZEPPELIN's "Stairway To Heaven" at the Kennedy Center Honors. Their note-perfect performance was met with rousing cheers and a standing ovation in the staid concert hall, and brought members of LED ZEPPELIN to tears. The video went viral on YouTube.

