NAGLFAR To Release 'Cerecloth' Album In May

February 24, 2020 0 Comments

NAGLFAR To Release 'Cerecloth' Album In May

It has been a long eight years between releases for Umeå, Sweden's black metal nihilists NAGLFAR, but despite the wait, the band hasn't been resting on their laurels. Like any slumbering beast, NAGLFAR has returned from its respite ferocious and hungry, with its seventh full-length album, "Cerecloth", due on May 8. Recorded and mixed by NAGLFAR guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf's Lair Studio and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound, the underlying musical and lyrical themes of "Cerecloth" were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson as "the usual death and destruction".

Judging from Andreas's curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design, certain death is exactly what listeners will experience with "Cerecloth".

"Cerecloth" track listing:

01. Cerecloth
02. Horns
03. Like Poison For The Soul
04. Vortex Of Negativity
05. Cry Of The Serafim
06. The Dagger In Creation
07. A Sanguine Tide Unleashed
08. Necronaut
09. Last Breath Of Yggdrasil

Century Media Records is thrilled to announce that NAGLFAR has inked a new deal with collective corpse water that is extending the long-term relationship. Philipp Schulte, director of Century Media Records, states: "NAGLFAR and Century Media have a long history and a close bond since 2003 and with the release of the album 'Sheol' the band and the label have worked together. We are very happy to continue this great cooperation for future album releases. The time has come: With 'Cerecloth', NAGLFAR finally returns! We are stoked to release this beast of a real melodic black metal album from the far North of Sweden. Thank you, guys, for your trust throughout all these years. Stand as one for battles to come."

NAGLFAR states about the re-signing: "There were never any doubts when approached by the Century Media family about extending our cooperation. One can't ask for a better label and we look forward to unleash 'Cerecloth' upon the world."

NAGLFAR is:

Kristoffer W. Olivius - Vocals
Andreas Nilsson - Guitar
Marcus E. Norman - Guitar

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).