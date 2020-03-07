NAGLFAR: Music Video For 'Cerecloth' Title Track

The official music video for "Cerecloth", the title track of the seventh full-length album from Umeå, Sweden's black metal nihilists NAGLFAR, can be seen below. The disc will be released on May 8 via Century Media Records.

NAGLFAR comments: "We are proud to hereby reveal the title track from our upcoming album. 'Cerecloth' marks our first cooperation with Umeå-based Arevärn Film, and we couldn't be more pleased with the result. This is a perfect presentation of what NAGLFAR is about in the year 2020. We hope that you will enjoy."

"Cerecloth" was recorded and mixed by NAGLFAR guitarist Marcus Norman at Wolf's Lair Studio and mastered by Dan Swanö at Unisound. The underlying musical and lyrical themes of "Cerecloth" were succinctly and confidently described by guitarist Andreas Nilsson as "the usual death and destruction".

Judging from Andreas's curt description, and the grim, ghostly cover art from the renowned artist Kristian Wåhlin and layout by Seiya Ogino of Ogino Design, certain death is exactly what listeners will experience with "Cerecloth".

"Cerecloth" track listing:

01. Cerecloth

02. Horns

03. Like Poison For The Soul

04. Vortex Of Negativity

05. Cry Of The Serafim

06. The Dagger In Creation

07. A Sanguine Tide Unleashed

08. Necronaut

09. Last Breath Of Yggdrasil

Century Media Records is thrilled to announce that NAGLFAR has inked a new deal with collective corpse water that is extending the long-term relationship. Philipp Schulte, director of Century Media Records, states: "NAGLFAR and Century Media have a long history and a close bond since 2003 and with the release of the album 'Sheol' the band and the label have worked together. We are very happy to continue this great cooperation for future album releases. The time has come: With 'Cerecloth', NAGLFAR finally returns! We are stoked to release this beast of a real melodic black metal album from the far North of Sweden. Thank you, guys, for your trust throughout all these years. Stand as one for battles to come."

NAGLFAR states about the re-signing: "There were never any doubts when approached by the Century Media family about extending our cooperation. One can't ask for a better label and we look forward to unleash 'Cerecloth' upon the world."

NAGLFAR is:

Kristoffer W. Olivius - Vocals

Andreas Nilsson - Guitar

Marcus E. Norman - Guitar

