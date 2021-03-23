MYLES KENNEDY Says Success Of WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's 'Distance' Has Given Him 'Faith In Humans Again'

ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS vocalist Myles Kennedy spoke to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the overwhelmingly positive response to "Distance", the debut single from MAMMOTH WVH, the band led by his friend Wolfgang Van Halen. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's very exciting. And it's nice when you've been having discussions with people, and then they see it, and they're, like, 'Yeah.' I mean, it's true — he's just this force of nature; he can do it all.

"Yeah, I'm absolutely thrilled for him. And I'm really happy to see how — it's given me faith in humans again. After his father [legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen] passed away and everybody just poured in with so much love for the guy, and then he releases this beautiful song, and it's found its place in the world. It's a beautiful cycle of just good, positive energy.

"So, yeah, I'm super proud of Wolfie. And he's gonna have a good run."

"Distance", which Wolfgang wrote while his late father battled cancer, was not originally intended to be on MAMMOTH WVH's upcoming self-titled debut album, but due to the overwhelming response, it has been added as a bonus track. All of Wolfgang's proceeds from "Distance" are being donated to Mr. Holland's Opus.

"Mammoth WVH" will be released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

"Distance" is an open letter to Wolfgang's father, declaring "no matter what the distance is, I will be with you." The accompanying music video for the song is created from a collection of family home movies through the years and offers an inside look in to one of music's most notable personalities. Chronicling the family through the years, the video ends with a touching voicemail left from Eddie to his son.

Myles will release his sophomore solo album, "The Ides Of March", on May 14 via Napalm Records. Myles recorded "The Ides Of March" with his cohorts from his "Year Of The Tiger" debut — longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier — along with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

