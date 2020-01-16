MYLES KENNEDY Says LED ZEPPELIN's JIMMY PAGE Is A 'Genius'

In a recent interview with Greece's "TV War", ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy reflected on his 2008 studio jam with LED ZEPPELIN guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist John Paul Jones and drummer Jason Bonham. The sessions were held after ZEPPELIN's successful December 2007 comeback show at the O2 Arena in London as a way to possibly keep the band going without frontman Robert Plant, who refused to commit to additional shows.

"That was nuts in a good way," he said (see video below). "Because he's the guy [Page], for me, besides Eddie Van Halen, initially, that was 'the guy.' Both of those guys, I had posters of them all over my wall and to be standing there in front of one of them as he's playing his guitar and I'm singing his songs was a trip."

Kennedy was then asked what he learned from playing with a legendary guitar player such as Page. "What I learned during that period was that…I think what I already knew, it just reaffirmed, the guy's a genius," he said. "That's the thing about ZEPPELIN for me, they all were. Singing with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, it was like watching the way John would do things, I felt like he's just as important in the mix, especially hearing that in the same room and being privy to their interaction. That was amazing. And Jason Bonham, he was brilliant in that context. It was a great experience."

Kennedy previously told VH1 Classic's "That Metal Show" that he would "remember to [his] dying day" the rehearsals he had with Page, Jones and Bonham. "We played 'The Rain Song', which is probably my favorite LED ZEPPELIN song, 'No Quarter', 'Kashmir'. It was a lot of fun," he said.

ALTER BRIDGE released its sixth studio album, "Walk The Sky", last October via Napalm Records.

Kennedy issued his debut solo album, "Year Of The Tiger", in March 2018 via Napalm Records. The effort was helmed by ALTER BRIDGE's longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

