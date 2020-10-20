MYLES KENNEDY Says EDDIE VAN HALEN And JIMI HENDRIX Are The Reason He Picked Up A Guitar

ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy has reflected on the passing of Eddie Van Halen, calling him ""the king" of guitar players. The legendary VAN HALEN axeman died on October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer.

Speaking to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, Kennedy stated about Van Halen (see video below): "I know [Eddie's son] Wolfie way better, and the handful of interactions I had with his father were profound for me, because, at the end of the day, he and Jimmy Page are the reason that I picked up a guitar.

"What's interesting is when you see how people on social media… I've never seen just a wall of post after post of people expressing what he meant to them," he continued. "It's really pretty beautiful in that sense. And I thought with Wolfie, and how people are showing their support for him, it shows the humanity. To see all these fans going to Wolfie and just being there, I think that's beautiful.

"I love Wolfie. He's a special person, and geez, people have no idea how talented that guy is. Obviously, he plays bass. You should hear him play the drums. Woah! I mean, he can go off. I've talked with people who've seen him play the guitar, and he's got his dad's genes.

"As far as the loss of Eddie Van Halen, he was the king," Myles added. "And the next day, I got in my car and I put on 'Van Halen I' and I just drove — I just drove and listened. And, you know, hats off."

Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

