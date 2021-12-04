MYLES KENNEDY On First Pandemic-Era Concert: 'It Was A Night I Probably Will Never Forget'

ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS frontman Myles Kennedy spoke to Chasta of the San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone about what it felt to step back on stage for his first pandemic-era concert this past June in Kansas City, Missouri. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't even know how to articulate it. I didn't know what to expect. I remember standing backstage — it was in Kansas City, at a theater there — and my manager's, like, 'Okay. We're ready to go.' And I just kind of walked out not knowing what to expect. The audience was so… just amazing, and they were so happy — I think for everybody to be in the same room together, experiencing music together. And it was a night I probably will never forget. It was extra special, obviously, because of the drought of live music."

He added: "I just have such a love for that interaction — when you put humans in a room together and there's just this magical thing that, like I said, you can't really articulate it. And it is spiritual — it is something kind of transcendent. So, yeah, it was legit."

Last month, Slash revealed that he and Myles were two of the four members of SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS who contracted COVID-19 during the recording of their new album "4". Only guitarist Frank Sidoris managed to avoid being infected.

"4" will be released on February 11, 2022, via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy, Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

Kennedy's sophomore solo album, "The Ides Of March", came out in May via Napalm Records. The LP was tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with the same team that worked on 2018's "Year Of The Tiger", including producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, engineer Jef Moll, as well as drummer Zia Uddin and bassist Tim Tournier.

Last year, Kennedy told Consequence about the positive things that have come out of the pandemic: "I think a lot of us who are creative have been utilizing this time to basically write and create and reevaluate things, trying to figure out where things are going. For guitar geeks like myself, there's a lot of time to just sit and noodle and practice. I'm even noticing that with guys that I follow on Instagram, just how much time downtime they have because they're not touring. I'm noticing, man, that guy's technique was great before, but now he's doing things that are, like, 'Wow.' I'm assuming it's just like the rest of us, that he's got nowhere to go, so we just sit there with a guitar in our hands for 12 hours a day, and this is what happens. It's going to be exciting. I think in about three years, maybe less, there are going to be some real interesting, cool things that come from all of this, as far as bodies of work that are created and things that are attained from a technical standpoint on various instruments. I kind of feel like the sky's the limit, because what are we going to do other than just work on our craft?"

