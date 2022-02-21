MYLES KENNEDY Explains How His Dog Inspired Lyrics For SLASH's New Song 'Fill My World'

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS frontman Myles Kennedy spoke to Danny Stoakes about the lyrical inspiration for the track "Fill My World" from the band's latest album, "4". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Though it's not a big rock song, it has a lot of meaning to me… It was inspired by my dog Mozart. He's a Shih Tzu. He's a little brat, but he's essentially our kid [laughs], of my wife and I. And we were… I don't know where we were, but we couldn't get home one night. So we had those little camera things. And we were supposed to get home — or maybe she was supposed to get home, and something happened. So he was stuck in the house by himself. And there was a massive storm; we get these crazy storms where I live in Spokane now, where trees fall down. The wind's just gotten nuts. And he hates it; he freaks out. So we kept watching him throughout the night, And he was just panicking; he was freaking out — he was freaking terrified. And so the song is basically written from his perspective, like, 'When are you coming home to save me?' And I'll be honest — when I was tracking it, you can kind of hear my voice break a little bit at one point. [Laughs] I'm a softie; I'll admit that. I'm a guy, if I'm in a chick flick, I will cry during the movie. [Laughs] But, yeah, he inspired that track lyrically."

"4" was released on February 11 via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG, "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).

"4" has the history-making distinction of being the first-ever album to be released on the new Gibson Records label, which is headquartered in the iconic American instrument brand Gibson's hometown of Music City, Nashville. In light of the 30-year partnership between Gibson and the Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Slash, it made sense for the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS' album to be made available via Gibson Records.

For "4", Slash and the band traveled across the country together to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded the new album at the historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, John Prine, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), revealing a stunning new sound and style all captured live in the studio. Cobb shared the band's desire to lay down the tracks live, in the studio including guitar solos and vocals — a first for the group.

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS kicked off a North American headlining tour on February 8, in Portland, Oregon. The trek will hit 28 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, and more, before wrapping up March 26 in Orlando, Florida.


