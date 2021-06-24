MYLES KENNEDY: 'A Lot Has Changed Since I Was A Young Man Trying To Make His Way Through The Music Industry'

In a new interview with the "Alive & Loud" video podcast, ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS frontman Myles Kennedy was asked what advice he would give to a new band looking to make it in the music industry today. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hmm… Well, that's a good question. A lot has changed since I was a young man trying to make his way through the music industry. But with social media now and with your ability to get to potential fans, you don't have to go through the gatekeeper like it used to be. It used to be you've gotta get signed, you have to have a label get behind you. Now, if you develop something that is legit and people connect to it, the algorithm is gonna help get that out there.

"Look, at the end of the day… An A&R guy told me this once — he said, 'We're not in the music industry; we're in the songwriting industry,'" he continued. "It's about songs. So spend the time, develop that craft, and as in the movie 'Field Of Dreams'," referencing the 1989 American sports fantasy drama film written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, "if you build it, they will come. I do believe that. I believe once you get to that point where you've got the material, then you just beat the pavement, be it online, be it… wherever you are, just get the word out. I know that sounds like a very kind of cliché [answer], but I've seen it happen."

Kennedy's sophomore solo album, "The Ides Of March", was released on May 14 via Napalm Records.

During his time at home due to all touring being canceled, Myles created the framework for the song ideas that would make up "The Ides Of March". He then called up his cohorts from his "Year Of The Tiger" debut — Uddin and Tournier — and the three musicians drove to Florida to record the album with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Kennedy sang lead vocals on a pair of songs that appeared on Slash's eponymous solo debut album in 2010 before taking a more central role — under the SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS banner — on 2012's "Apocalyptic Love", 2014's "World On Fire" and 2018's "Living The Dream".

