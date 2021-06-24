MYLES KENNEDY: 'A Lot Has Changed Since I Was A Young Man Trying To Make His Way Through The Music Industry'

June 24, 2021 0 Comments

MYLES KENNEDY: 'A Lot Has Changed Since I Was A Young Man Trying To Make His Way Through The Music Industry'

In a new interview with the "Alive & Loud" video podcast, ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS frontman Myles Kennedy was asked what advice he would give to a new band looking to make it in the music industry today. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hmm… Well, that's a good question. A lot has changed since I was a young man trying to make his way through the music industry. But with social media now and with your ability to get to potential fans, you don't have to go through the gatekeeper like it used to be. It used to be you've gotta get signed, you have to have a label get behind you. Now, if you develop something that is legit and people connect to it, the algorithm is gonna help get that out there.

"Look, at the end of the day… An A&R guy told me this once — he said, 'We're not in the music industry; we're in the songwriting industry,'" he continued. "It's about songs. So spend the time, develop that craft, and as in the movie 'Field Of Dreams'," referencing the 1989 American sports fantasy drama film written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, "if you build it, they will come. I do believe that. I believe once you get to that point where you've got the material, then you just beat the pavement, be it online, be it… wherever you are, just get the word out. I know that sounds like a very kind of cliché [answer], but I've seen it happen."

Kennedy's sophomore solo album, "The Ides Of March", was released on May 14 via Napalm Records.

During his time at home due to all touring being canceled, Myles created the framework for the song ideas that would make up "The Ides Of March". He then called up his cohorts from his "Year Of The Tiger" debut — Uddin and Tournier — and the three musicians drove to Florida to record the album with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Kennedy sang lead vocals on a pair of songs that appeared on Slash's eponymous solo debut album in 2010 before taking a more central role — under the SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS banner — on 2012's "Apocalyptic Love", 2014's "World On Fire" and 2018's "Living The Dream".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).