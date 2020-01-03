MY DYING BRIDE To Release 'The Ghost Of Orion' Album In March; 'Your Broken Shore' Single Available

British doom metal veterans MY DYING BRIDE will release their new studio album, "The Ghost Of Orion", on March 6 via Nuclear Blast.

The new MY DYING BRIDE record features a more accessible style compared to some of the band's past, highly technical releases. "The Ghost Of Orion" features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate quality too, from death metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing. The LP will raise and fall like the beautiful landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded.

With layer upon layer of guitars both heavy and harmonic, Andrew Craighan has created a rich soundscape that is beautifully epic, enhanced with violins and keys from Shaun MacGowan along with the ominous murmur of cello from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail. And speaking of guest artists, the wondrous voice of Lindy-Fay Hella (WARDRUNA) adds an ethereal beauty to the album. Adding his particular style of drumming this time round is Jeff Singer, whose percussion exploits have elevated the band's rhythm section to another level aided by the effortlessly stylish Lena Abe on bass guitar. Aaron Stainthorpe delivers a compelling and often disturbing performance with his own particular style of vocals offering sincere eulogies along with the visceral carnage of a soul in pain, with poetic lyrics of a quality not often seen in this genre.

The first single from "The Ghost Of Orion", a song called "Your Broken Shore", can be streamed below. A music video for the track will be released on January 10.

