MY DYING BRIDE Releases Music Video For 'To Outlive The Gods'

The official music video for the song "To Outlive The Gods" from British doom metal veterans MY DYING BRIDE can be seen below. Directed by Hal Sinden, the clip features frontman Aaron Stainthorpe and tells the tale of a doomed love story. The track is taken from the band's latest studio album, "The Ghost Of Orion", which was released on March 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Stainthorpe states about the song: "When passion is so strong and so driven, even the Gods will be put to shame."

The new MY DYING BRIDE record features a more accessible style compared to some of the band's past, highly technical releases. "The Ghost Of Orion" features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate quality too, from death metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing. The LP will raise and fall like the beautiful landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded.

With layer upon layer of guitars both heavy and harmonic, Andrew Craighan has created a rich soundscape that is beautifully epic, enhanced with violins and keys from Shaun MacGowan along with the ominous murmur of cello from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail. And speaking of guest artists, the wondrous voice of Lindy-Fay Hella (WARDRUNA) adds an ethereal beauty to the album. Adding his particular style of drumming this time round is Jeff Singer, whose percussion exploits have elevated the band's rhythm section to another level aided by the effortlessly stylish Lena Abe on bass guitar. Aaron Stainthorpe delivers a compelling and often disturbing performance with his own particular style of vocals offering sincere eulogies along with the visceral carnage of a soul in pain, with poetic lyrics of a quality not often seen in this genre.

The cover artwork for "The Ghost Of Orion" was created by artist Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM).

