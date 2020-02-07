MY DYING BRIDE: Lyric Video For New Song 'Tired Of Tears'

The official lyric video for the song "Tired Of Tears" from British doom metal veterans MY DYING BRIDE can be seem below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, "The Ghost Of Orion", which will be released on March 6 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Aaron Stainthorpe states: "The track touches upon the most terrifying, stressful and harrowing period of my entire life — the near death of my only child. I have been down before, but it never hurt like this. This was true darkness and I was not sure my mind could take it. My entire world looked like it was going to implode but I was determined to fight all the way. Tired of tears was exactly how I felt. They had been flowing freely from me for months and I was a shadow of my former self. It is sad that this will continue for many others. Innocent people. So very tired of tears."

The new MY DYING BRIDE record features a more accessible style compared to some of the band's past, highly technical releases. "The Ghost Of Orion" features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate quality too, from death metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing. The LP will raise and fall like the beautiful landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded.

With layer upon layer of guitars both heavy and harmonic, Andrew Craighan has created a rich soundscape that is beautifully epic, enhanced with violins and keys from Shaun MacGowan along with the ominous murmur of cello from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail. And speaking of guest artists, the wondrous voice of Lindy-Fay Hella (WARDRUNA) adds an ethereal beauty to the album. Adding his particular style of drumming this time round is Jeff Singer, whose percussion exploits have elevated the band's rhythm section to another level aided by the effortlessly stylish Lena Abe on bass guitar. Aaron Stainthorpe delivers a compelling and often disturbing performance with his own particular style of vocals offering sincere eulogies along with the visceral carnage of a soul in pain, with poetic lyrics of a quality not often seen in this genre.

The cover artwork for "The Ghost Of Orion" was created by artist Eliran Kantor (TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH, SODOM).

