September 25, 2020 0 Comments

MY DYING BRIDE Announces New EP, 'Macabre Cabaret'

No rest for one of Britain's most melancholic exports: Just half a year after MY DYING BRIDE returned from its break with its haunting and successful masterpiece "The Ghost Of Orion", the kindred of Yorkshire raise the curtains to the "Macabre Cabaret" — a new MLP that will be released on November 20 via Nuclear Blast. The official lyric video for the disc's first single, "A Secret Kiss", can be seen below.

"Macabre Cabaret" contains three new songs (plus a hidden gem on the physical editions) — dark luscious death doom ear candies that will dive their victim into a sensual world of darkness and temptation and conceal the borders between sweet pain and destructive illusion.

Singer Aaron Stainthorpe states: "'Macabre Cabaret' delves into the shadow empire of dark love and the consequences of unchecked sexuality. The deep passion of physical desire and its all-conquering rage over pure love is written bleakly here. A destructive essence within the soul can't help but rear its ugly head.

"'A Secret Kiss' is the final and lasting mark on the soul any human will feel when the lights have dulled and nothing meaningful remains for them. All religion features a shadow creature who arrives at the point of extinction and the release of the human soul, to either guide them to majesty or allow them do fall eternally into the ether.

"'A Purse Of Gold And Stars' is where we keep our hopes and desires and affection, perhaps in a dreamlike state, unattainable yet we still reach out for them. The trinkets and shiny baubles we call happiness and love are what we try so hard to keep close and protect. But it is never quite like that in real life and is often a struggle tainted with sadness but still, we hold the purse close and in tight cold hands."

The EP was produced mixed and mastered by maestro Mark Mynett and crowned with a beautiful and sinister artwork from Bunker Artworks. It comes as jewelcase CD, digital version, black gatefold LP, black and blue splatter LP (U.S. exclusive; limited to 300 pieces), blue sparkle LP (mailorder exclusive; limited to 300 pieces], white and grey splatter (mailorder and wholesale exclusive; limited to 300 pieces), marigold LP (EMP exclusive; limited to 300 pieces) and white LP (U.S.; Revolver magazine exclusive; limited to 300 pieces).


