MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Postpones Japanese Tour Dates

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has canceled its previously announced tour of Japan, including a headlining appearance at Download Festival Japan.

"The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice," the band said in a statement. "We had very much hoped to have alternate dates confirmed before we announced the postponement, to make sure our fans knew we had every intention of coming back. Somehow, word got out before we could do that. However, please know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over. Take good care and we hope to see you all as soon as possible. Please be good to each other."

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE is still set to headline Download Festival Australia, which is scheduled to take place March 20-21 in Melbourne and Sydney.

The band played its first concert in seven years on December 20 in Los Angeles.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE broke up in 2013, three years after the release of its fourth studio album, "Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys". Since then, vocalist Gerard Way released his debut solo album, 2014's "Hesitant Alien", and several standalone singles. He also saw his award-winning comic book "The Umbrella Academy" adapted into a Netflix series. In November, it was revealed that Way would be scoring Kevin Smith's upcoming "Clerks" sequel.

Way's bandmates also pursued various solo projects. Guitarist Frank Iero released a pair of solo albums, and bassist Mikey Way formed a group called ELECTRIC CENTURY. Guitarist Ray Toro briefly toured with a project called REGGIE AND THE FULL EFFECT, and released a solo recording in tribute to a transgender teen who committed suicide.

Reunion rumors first arose in 2016, when the group posted a cryptic video on social media. It turned out to be for a 10th anniversary reissue of the band's 2006 album "The Black Parade". The band stated at the time, "We are not touring and there is no reunion planned."

This past January, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE announced a summer/fall U.S. tour. The trek will kick off on September 9 in Detroit, Michigan and end on October 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour includes a headlining appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California. They will also perform at Chicago's Riot Fest.

