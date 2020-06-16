MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announces Summer/Fall 2021 North American Tour

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has announced the rescheduled dates for its North American tour. The trek was originally slated to kick off on September 9 in Detroit, Michigan and end on October 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada and was supposed to include a headlining appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Earlier today, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE released the following statement via social media:

"As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now. These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.

"We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.

"All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase.

"It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon."

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE 2021 tour dates:

Sep. 08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep. 09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Center

Sep. 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sep. 13 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sep. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesers Arena

Sep. 16 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Arena

Sep. 18 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sep. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

Sep. 21 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sep. 22 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sep. 25 – Sunrise, FL @ Bb&T Center

Sep. 28 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sep. 29 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 03 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 06 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 08 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE played its first concert in seven years on December 20 in Los Angeles.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE broke up in 2013, three years after the release of its fourth studio album, "Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys". Since then, vocalist Gerard Way released his debut solo album, 2014's "Hesitant Alien", and several standalone singles. He also saw his award-winning comic book "The Umbrella Academy" adapted into a Netflix series. In November, it was revealed that Way would be scoring Kevin Smith's upcoming "Clerks" sequel.

Way's bandmates also pursued various solo projects. Guitarist Frank Iero released a pair of solo albums, and bassist Mikey Way formed a group called ELECTRIC CENTURY. Guitarist Ray Toro briefly toured with a project called REGGIE AND THE FULL EFFECT, and released a solo recording in tribute to a transgender teen who committed suicide.

Reunion rumors first arose in 2016, when the group posted a cryptic video on social media. It turned out to be for a 10th anniversary reissue of the band's 2006 album "The Black Parade". The band stated at the time, "We are not touring and there is no reunion planned."

