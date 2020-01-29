MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announces Summer/Fall 2020 U.S. Tour

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has announced a summer/fall U.S. tour. The trek will kick off on September 9 in Detroit, Michigan and end on October 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour includes a headlining appearance at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California, where they will play in between METALLICA's two headlining shows. They will also perform at Chicago's Riot Fest.

Tour dates:

Sep. 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sep. 11 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sep. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sep. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sep. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sep. 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sep. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sep. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown

Sep. 22 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sep. 26 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Sep. 29 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sep. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 04 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 06 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE played its first concert in seven years on December 20 in Los Angeles.

Guitarist Frank Iero, vocalist Gerard Way, bassist Mikey Way and guitarist Ray Toro took to the stage at the 6,500-capacity Shrine Expo Hall with Jarrod Alexander on drums and kicked off the show with "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)".

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE broke up in 2013, three years after the release of its fourth studio album, "Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys". Since then, Gerard Way released his debut solo album, 2014's "Hesitant Alien", and several standalone singles. He also saw his award-winning comic book "The Umbrella Academy" adapted into a Netflix series. In November, it was revealed that Way would be scoring Kevin Smith's upcoming "Clerks" sequel.

Way's bandmates also pursued various solo projects. Iero released a pair of solo albums, and Mikey Way formed a group called ELECTRIC CENTURY. Toro briefly toured with a project called REGGIE AND THE FULL EFFECT, and released a solo recording in tribute to a transgender teen who committed suicide.

Reunion rumors first arose in 2016, when the group posted a cryptic video on social media. It turned out to be for a 10th anniversary reissue of the band's 2006 album "The Black Parade". The band stated at the time, "We are not touring and there is no reunion planned."

