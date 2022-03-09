MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Announces More Summer/Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE has added 14 shows to its previously announced summer/fall 2022 North American tour. The trek will now kick off on August 20 in Oklahoma City and conclude on October 29 at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. Support at select dates will come from more than a dozen acts (depending on the city and venue), including MIDTOWN, BADFLOWER, TURNSTILE, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, THE BOUNCING SOULS, THURSDAY, KIMYA DAWSON, MEG MYERS, DEVIL MASTER, DILLY DALLY, GHOSH, NOTHING, SHANNON AND THE CLAMS, SOUL GLO, SURFBORT, THE HOMELESS GOSPEL CHOIR, THE LEMON TWIGS, WATERPARKS and YOUTH CODE.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale this Friday, March 11 at noon local time.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE 2022 North American tour dates:

Aug. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center (new date)

Aug. 21 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center (new date)

Aug. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena (new date)

Aug. 24 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center (new date)

Aug. 26 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena (new date)

Aug. 27 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena (new date)

Aug. 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 30 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena (new date)

Sep. 01 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (new date)

Sep. 02 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Centre Bell (new date)

Sep. 04 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (new date)

Sep. 05 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Sep. 07 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sep. 08 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden (new date)

Sep. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (new date)

Sep. 11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sep. 13 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sep. 15 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sep. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sep. 20 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sep. 21 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sep. 23 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

Sep. 24 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Sep. 27 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sep. 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sep. 30 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 02 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center (new date)

Oct. 03 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 05 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 07 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (new date)

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE played its first concert in seven years in December 2019 in Los Angeles.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE broke up in 2013, three years after the release of its fourth studio album, "Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys". Since then, vocalist Gerard Way released his debut solo album, 2014's "Hesitant Alien", and several standalone singles. He also saw his award-winning comic book "The Umbrella Academy" adapted into a Netflix series.

Way's bandmates also pursued various solo projects. Guitarist Frank Iero released a pair of solo albums, and bassist Mikey Way formed a group called ELECTRIC CENTURY. Guitarist Ray Toro briefly toured with a project called REGGIE AND THE FULL EFFECT, and released a solo recording in tribute to a transgender teen who committed suicide.

Reunion rumors first arose in 2016, when the group posted a cryptic video on social media. It turned out to be for a 10th anniversary reissue of the band's 2006 album "The Black Parade". The band stated at the time, "We are not touring and there is no reunion planned."

