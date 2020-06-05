MUSHROOMHEAD Unveils Music Video For 'The Heresy'

The official music video for "The Heresy", a new song from Cleveland masked metallers MUSHROOMHEAD, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's eighth album, "A Wonderful Life", which will be released on June 19 via Napalm Records.

Hair-raisingly dynamic and socially-inclined, "The Heresy" is a melodic, haunting rally cry featuring the stunning lead vocals of Ms. Jackie, which were recorded at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London. The new music video sees the band continue their tradition of releasing cinematic music videos of the highest quality, this time taking place inside of a post-apocalyptic bunker. Vocalist J Mann described the track as "the soundtrack to a dystopian delirium, cinematic and surreal!"

MUSHROOMHEAD mastermind and drummer/percussionist Steve "Skinny" Felton says about the video: "We wanted to do something a little more thought-provoking this time around. With the current state of the world going to Hell in a hand basket, we wanted to incorporate something that delivered the swift transportation of certain doom. The manufacturing of war power and the stockpiling of faith. The willful destruction of the past, the future, and ultimately humanity."

For the better part of the past five years, top-charting masked metal machine MUSHROOMHEAD have been crafting the epic follow up to their monumental 2014 full-length album, "The Righteous & The Butterfly" — waiting ever so patiently to drop their next collection of anthems.

Available in several enticing formats, "A Wonderful Life" clocks in at a whopping 70-plus minutes with its four bonus tracks — leaving a total of 17 stellar compositions in its wake for fans to devour. "A Wonderful Life" is accented by the sharp production of Felton, as well as the standout mixing prowess of Matt Wallace (FAITH NO MORE, 3 DOORS DOWN), also recognized for his work on the band's classic offering "XIII".

At its start, an ominous choir invites the listener into "A Wonderful Life" — introductory track "A Requiem For Tomorrow" smoothly shifts into an industrial-metal inspired, grooving punch to the gut juxtaposed with a melodic, synth-laden chorus. This sets the stage for stocky, chant-worthy anthems such as "Seen It All" and hair-raising, politically inclined tracks like "The Heresy" and "Carry On", both featuring the sinister multi-voice attack of new full-time vocalist Ms. Jackie and returning longtime vocalist J Mann, with an extra strike from aforementioned new vocalist Mr. Rauckhorst on the latter. Tracks like "What A Shame", "I Am The One" and "Madness Within" will prove a treat for new and diehard MUSHROOMHEAD fans alike — providing the macabre inspiration followers have come to crave with a weighty dose of galloping drums and bone-rattling guitars, to boot.

"A Wonderful Life" track listing:

01. A Requiem For Tomorrow

02. Madness Within

03. Seen It All

04. The Heresy

05. What A Shame

06. Pulse

07. Carry On

08. The Time Has Come

09. 11th Hour

10. I Am The One

11. The Flood

12. Where The End Begins

13. Confutatis

14. To The Front (bonus track)

15. Sound Of Destruction (bonus track)

16. Another Ghost (bonus track)

17. Lacrimosa (bonus track)

The cover art was created by Gus Fink and can be seen below.

MUSHROOMHEAD's upcoming album will be the band's first since the March 2018 departures of longtime vocalist Jeff "Jeffrey Nothing" Hatrix and guitarist Tommy Church.

Felton told the Waterloo, Iowa radio station Rock 108 about the effect of MUSHROOMHEAD's latest lineup changes on the band's songwriting: "It's always cool to do new things with new people and not necessarily know what you're going to get. This will be MUSHROOMHEAD's eighth album, so I definitely don't want it to sound like everyone expects. I'm definitely looking forward to doing more experimenting. The unknown is really cool.

"As we write, we're creating stuff that we've never heard or felt before," he explained. "It's really, really awesome. In the long run, everything always ends up really dark. Everything's always creepy. Everything's always got some sort of sound design element to it that's not your traditional guitar lick or keyboard sound — there's something odd about it. The creepiness is never going to go away."

MUSHROOMHEAD is:

Mr. Rauckhorst - Vocals

J Mann - Vocals

Ms. Jackie - Vocals

Dr. F - Keyboards & Bass guitar

Tankx - Guitar

Stitch - Keyboards & Samples

Diablo - Drums/Percussion

Skinny - Drums/Percussion

Photo credit: Abe Robinson at Blind 7 Photography

