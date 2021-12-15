MUSHROOMHEAD Drops Eerie, Cinematic Music Video For 'A Requiem For Tomorrow'

Cleveland masked metallers MUSHROOMHEAD have returned with a holiday gift for fans in the form of an eerie, cinematic and brutally blasphemous new music video for the "A Wonderful Life" favorite "A Requiem For Tomorrow", featuring the haunting contributions of the Cleveland Chamber Choir. Their hair-raising vocal backdrop combined with the band's trademark gruesome aesthetic, punishing sound, intricate costumes and detailed SFX makeup make for a chilling surprise to cap 2021.

MUSHROOMHEAD mastermind and drummer/percussionist Steve "Skinny" Felton states about the video: "Dr. F (Ryan Farrell) and the Cleveland Chamber Choir did such an amazing job that I felt compelled to bring it to life a little further.

"Some of the elements and characters in the video are roughly based on a short story that I've been working on for Sk1industries.

"Working under Covid conditions and restrictions certainly has put limitations on things, so I would personally like to thank the band, all of the crew and extras that believed and busted their asses to help me make this happen. Music and art is a privilege after all, and I don't take any of this for granted…"

MUSHROOMHEAD's eighth album, "A Wonderful Life", was released in June 2020 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2014's "The Righteous & The Butterfly" is accented by the sharp production of Felton, as well as the standout mixing prowess of Matt Wallace (FAITH NO MORE, 3 DOORS DOWN), also recognized for his work on the band's classic offering "XIII".

"A Wonderful Life" was MUSHROOMHEAD's first album since the March 2018 departures of longtime vocalist Jeff "Jeffrey Nothing" Hatrix and guitarist Tommy Church.

MUSHROOMHEAD is:

Mr. Rauckhorst - Vocals

J Mann - Vocals

Ms. Jackie - Vocals

Dr. F - Keyboards & Bass guitar

Tankx - Guitar

Stitch - Keyboards & Samples

Diablo - Drums/Percussion

Skinny - Drums/Percussion

