MUSHROOMHEAD Announces Summer 2020 European Tour

February 27, 2020 0 Comments

MUSHROOMHEAD Announces Summer 2020 European Tour

MUSHROOMHEAD will embark on a European tour this summer. The trek will kick off on July 1 in Germany, and make stops in the Netherlands and France, among other countries, before concluding on July 12 in Ukraine. Suport on the tour will come from BLOODSUCKING ZOMBIES FROM OUTER SPACE and MADDISON.

This enigmatic, alternative nu-metal band is not only known for its stunningly theatrical live performances and artsy masks — being truly innovative, MUSHROOMHEAD has forged new ground in the rock/metal world and influenced many other to push the envelope by merging new forms of art into rock. The distinguished combination of metal, rap, rock and atmospheric elements draws the listener into a different cosmos, creating a desire for more.

Tour dates:

July 01 - DE - Essen / Turock
July 02 - NL - Amsterdam / Q-Factory
July 03 - FR - Paris / La Maroquinerie
July 04 - FR - Colombier-Saugnieu / Plane'R Fest
July 05 - CH - Wetzikon / Hall Of Fame
July 06 - AT - Graz / Explosiv
July 07 - DE - Munich / Backstage
July 08 - DE - Berlin / Nuke Club
July 09 - DE - Hamburg / Knust
July 10 - DE - Frankfurt / Das Bett
July 11 - DE - Nordheim / Sunstorm Open Air
July 12 - UA - Kiev / Atlas Weekend

Last summer, MUSHROOMHEAD drummer Steve "Skinny" Felton told Rock Sins that the band was hard at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2014's "The Righteous & the Butterfly" album for a tentative early 2020 release.

According to Felton, some of the recording sessions for MUSHROOMHEAD's next disc took place at London, England's famed Abbey Road studios prior to a concert in the city.

MUSHROOMHEAD recently inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

The band's upcoming album will be the band's first since the March 2018 departures of longtime vocalist Jeff "Jeffrey Nothing" Hatrix and guitarist Tommy Church.

Felton told the Waterloo, Iowa radio station Rock 108 about the effect of MUSHROOMHEAD's latest lineup changes: "It's always cool to do new things with new people and not necessarily know what you're going to get. This will be MUSHROOMHEAD's eighth album, so I definitely don't want it to sound like everyone expects. I'm definitely looking forward to doing more experimenting. The unknown is really cool.

"As we write, we're creating stuff that we've never heard or felt before," he explained. "It's really, really awesome. In the long run, everything always ends up really dark. Everything's always creepy. Everything's always got some sort of sound design element to it that's not your traditional guitar lick or keyboard sound — there's something odd about it. The creepiness is never going to go away."

Photo credit: Abe Robinson

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).