MUSHROOMHEAD Announces Summer 2020 European Tour

MUSHROOMHEAD will embark on a European tour this summer. The trek will kick off on July 1 in Germany, and make stops in the Netherlands and France, among other countries, before concluding on July 12 in Ukraine. Suport on the tour will come from BLOODSUCKING ZOMBIES FROM OUTER SPACE and MADDISON.

This enigmatic, alternative nu-metal band is not only known for its stunningly theatrical live performances and artsy masks — being truly innovative, MUSHROOMHEAD has forged new ground in the rock/metal world and influenced many other to push the envelope by merging new forms of art into rock. The distinguished combination of metal, rap, rock and atmospheric elements draws the listener into a different cosmos, creating a desire for more.

Tour dates:

July 01 - DE - Essen / Turock

July 02 - NL - Amsterdam / Q-Factory

July 03 - FR - Paris / La Maroquinerie

July 04 - FR - Colombier-Saugnieu / Plane'R Fest

July 05 - CH - Wetzikon / Hall Of Fame

July 06 - AT - Graz / Explosiv

July 07 - DE - Munich / Backstage

July 08 - DE - Berlin / Nuke Club

July 09 - DE - Hamburg / Knust

July 10 - DE - Frankfurt / Das Bett

July 11 - DE - Nordheim / Sunstorm Open Air

July 12 - UA - Kiev / Atlas Weekend

Last summer, MUSHROOMHEAD drummer Steve "Skinny" Felton told Rock Sins that the band was hard at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2014's "The Righteous & the Butterfly" album for a tentative early 2020 release.

According to Felton, some of the recording sessions for MUSHROOMHEAD's next disc took place at London, England's famed Abbey Road studios prior to a concert in the city.

MUSHROOMHEAD recently inked a worldwide deal with Napalm Records.

The band's upcoming album will be the band's first since the March 2018 departures of longtime vocalist Jeff "Jeffrey Nothing" Hatrix and guitarist Tommy Church.

Felton told the Waterloo, Iowa radio station Rock 108 about the effect of MUSHROOMHEAD's latest lineup changes: "It's always cool to do new things with new people and not necessarily know what you're going to get. This will be MUSHROOMHEAD's eighth album, so I definitely don't want it to sound like everyone expects. I'm definitely looking forward to doing more experimenting. The unknown is really cool.

"As we write, we're creating stuff that we've never heard or felt before," he explained. "It's really, really awesome. In the long run, everything always ends up really dark. Everything's always creepy. Everything's always got some sort of sound design element to it that's not your traditional guitar lick or keyboard sound — there's something odd about it. The creepiness is never going to go away."

Photo credit: Abe Robinson