MUSHROOMHEAD Announces 'A Wonderful Life' Album, Unveils 'Seen It All' Music Video

For the better part of the past five years, top-charting masked metal machine MUSHROOMHEAD have been crafting the epic follow up to their monumental 2014 full-length album, "The Righteous & The Butterfly" — waiting ever so patiently to drop their next collection of anthems. The Cleveland collective makes its prodigious return with the new full-length oeuvre, "A Wonderful Life" — the eighth release of their benchmark career — out June 19 via Napalm Records.

Available in several enticing formats, "A Wonderful Life" clocks in at a whopping 70-plus minutes with its four bonus tracks — leaving a total of 17 stellar compositions in its wake for fans to devour. "A Wonderful Life" is accented by the sharp production of band mastermind/drummer Steve "Skinny" Felton, as well as the standout mixing prowess of Matt Wallace (FAITH NO MORE, 3 DOORS DOWN), also recognized for his work on the band's classic offering "XIII".

Today, MUSHROOMHEAD dropped its first new single — the arena-ready anthem "Seen It All". The hair-raising earworm will have listeners chanting along in no time and is surefire proof that MUSHROOMHEAD are back in prime form. New full-time vocalist Mr. Rauckhorst leads the pack in an apropos cry for societal unity and marks a confident return for the band. Sing along and watch the new music video for "Seen It All" below.

At its start, an ominous choir invites the listener into "A Wonderful Life" — introductory track "A Requiem For Tomorrow" smoothly shifts into an industrial-metal inspired, grooving punch to the gut juxtaposed with a melodic, synth-laden chorus. This sets the stage for stocky, chant-worthy anthems such as "Seen It All" and hair-raising, politically inclined tracks like "The Heresy" and "Carry On", both featuring the sinister multi-voice attack of new full-time vocalist Ms. Jackie and returning longtime vocalist J Mann, with an extra strike from aforementioned new vocalist Mr. Rauckhorst on the latter. Tracks like "What A Shame", "I Am The One" and "Madness Within" will prove a treat for new and diehard MUSHROOMHEAD fans alike — providing the macabre inspiration followers have come to crave with a weighty dose of galloping drums and bone-rattling guitars, to boot.

"A Wonderful Life" track listing:

01. A Requiem For Tomorrow

02. Madness Within

03. Seen It All

04. The Heresy

05. What A Shame

06. Pulse

07. Carry On

08. The Time Has Come

09. 11th Hour

10. I Am The One

11. The Flood

12. Where The End Begins

13. Confutatis

14. To The Front (bonus track)

15. Sound Of Destruction (bonus track)

16. Another Ghost (bonus track)

17. Lacrimosa (bonus track)

The cover art was created by Gus Fink and can be seen below.

MUSHROOMHEAD's upcoming album will be the band's first since the March 2018 departures of longtime vocalist Jeff "Jeffrey Nothing" Hatrix and guitarist Tommy Church.

Felton told the Waterloo, Iowa radio station Rock 108 about the effect of MUSHROOMHEAD's latest lineup changes on the band's songwriting: "It's always cool to do new things with new people and not necessarily know what you're going to get. This will be MUSHROOMHEAD's eighth album, so I definitely don't want it to sound like everyone expects. I'm definitely looking forward to doing more experimenting. The unknown is really cool.

"As we write, we're creating stuff that we've never heard or felt before," he explained. "It's really, really awesome. In the long run, everything always ends up really dark. Everything's always creepy. Everything's always got some sort of sound design element to it that's not your traditional guitar lick or keyboard sound — there's something odd about it. The creepiness is never going to go away."

MUSHROOMHEAD is:

Mr. Rauckhorst - Vocals

J Mann - Vocals

Ms. Jackie - Vocals

Dr. F - Keyboards & Bass guitar

Tankx - Guitar

Stitch - Keyboards & Samples

Diablo - Drums/Percussion

Skinny - Drums/Percussion

Photo credit: Abe Robinson at Blind 7 Photography

