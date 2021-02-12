MUSHROOMHEAD Announces 25-Minute Grindhouse-Style 'Shroomhouse' Double Feature Premiere Event

Cleveland masked metallers MUSHROOMHEAD have delivered countless high-budget film quality music videos to their fans over the course of their career, garnering millions upon millions of views and turning the heads of horror buffs outside the musical realm. This Valentine's "Slay" Sunday, don't let lockdown's closure of movie theaters get you down — MUSHROOMHEAD is kicking things into high gear with the reveal of its first ever grindhouse-style "Shroomhouse" double feature: a 25-minute trip inside the minds of the masked madmen featuring two extravagant new music videos for recent fan favorites "Carry On" and "Madness Within".

Premiering alongside a livechat via MUSHROOMHEAD's YouTube channel on Sunday, February 14 at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12 p.m EST / 6 p.m CET (livechat kicks off at 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST / 5:30 p.m. CET), the "Shroomhouse" double feature will not only include the aforementioned music videos, but also twisted film trailers, cinema featurettes and more, all produced by the distorted minds of the members of MUSHROOMHEAD themselves.

Occult mystery, gore galore, epic scenery, meticulous costumes, eeriness and fun abound — witness it all with the "Shroomhouse" double feature!

During the livestream, fans can also enter the YouTube chatroom for a chance to win special MUSHROOMHEAD prizes, including a limited "Shroomhouse" lithograph, unique merchandise, and more. Tune into the livestream for details and make sure to brush up on your MUSHROOMHEAD facts — or else!

MUSHROOMHEAD's eighth album, "A Wonderful Life", was released in June 2020 via Napalm Records. The follow-up to 2014's "The Righteous & The Butterfly" is accented by the sharp production of MUSHROOMHEAD mastermind and drummer/percussionist Steve "Skinny" Felton, as well as the standout mixing prowess of Matt Wallace (FAITH NO MORE, 3 DOORS DOWN), also recognized for his work on the band's classic offering "XIII".

"A Wonderful Life" was MUSHROOMHEAD's first album since the March 2018 departures of longtime vocalist Jeff "Jeffrey Nothing" Hatrix and guitarist Tommy Church.

