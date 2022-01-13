MUSE Drops Guitar-Heavy New Song 'Won't Stand Down'

Grammy Award-winning English rock band MUSE returns with brand new song "Won't Stand Down", out today via Warner Records. Produced by MUSE and mixed by Dan Lancaster (BRING ME THE HORIZON), "Won't Stand Down" is an arena-ready anthem of controlled chaos, with heavy guitars and industrial-like distortions amplifying Matt Bellamy's striking lyrics about taking one's power back.

"'Won't Stand Down' is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere," says Bellamy. "Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression."

Today, the band also shared the video for the song. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Jared Hogan ("Girl In Red", "Joji") and shot in Kyiv, Ukraine, the visual features a fragile, mysterious figure that siphons the collective energy of a dark army in order to transmute into an augmented being.

In further news, MUSE will perform at the following European festivals this summer:

June 03 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburgring, Germany

June 05 - Rock Im Park - Nürburgring, Germany

June 09 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, Austria

June 11 - Tempelhof Sounds - Berlin, Germany

June 17 - Firenze Rocks - Florence, Italy

June 19 - Isle of Wight Festival - Newport, England

June 21 - VOLT Festival - Hungary, Sopron

June 24 - Tinderbox Festival - Odense, Denmark

June 26 - Mallorca Live - Mallorca, Spain

June 29 - Ejekt Festival - Athens, Greece

July 02 - OpenAir - St. Gallen, Switzerland

July 03 - Les Eurockéennes De Belfort - Belfort, France

July 06 - Beauregard Festival - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France

July 08 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

July 10 - Les Déferlantes Festival - Céret, France

MUSE is Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme. Their last album, "Simulation Theory", debuted at No. 1 and marked the band's sixth straight album to debut in the U.K top spot. Their previous studio LP, "Drones", went on to win a Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album", the band's second, in February 2016. Since forming in 1994, MUSE has released eight studio albums, selling over 20 million albums worldwide.

Widely recognized as one of the best live bands in the world, MUSE has won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, eleven NME Awards and seven Q Awards, amongst others. The band is currently working on more new music.

Photo credit: Nick Fancher

