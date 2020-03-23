MR. BUNGLE Is Re-Recording Songs From 'The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny' Demo

March 23, 2020 0 Comments

MR. BUNGLE Is Re-Recording Songs From 'The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny' Demo

MR. BUNGLE is re-recording songs from its very first demo, 1986's "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny", as well as laying down various cover versions and three previously unreleased tracks from their days as teenage metalheads growing up in Eureka, California for an upcoming album, to be released this fall via Ipecac Recordings.

"The music from 'The Raging Wrath', which we wrote when we were 15 and 17 years old, continued to be relevant to us," MR. BUNGLE bassist Trevor Dunn explained to Revolver. "But the original demo was never fully realized. It was a DIY four-track tape recording fully self-produced by our naive and wandering minds whilst still learning how to play our instruments and understand songwriting at its most basic level. Not to mention I'm pretty sure we were all virgins at the time — high-strung, bored teenagers with only a limited number of options [for] where to direct our energy in an impoverished, isolated town."

The material is being recorded with MR. BUNGLE's current lineup, which consists of Dunn, Mike Patton and Trey Spruance, along with Scott Ian (ANTHRAX, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (DEAD CROSS, SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES).

"Holy crap — the songs sound so great!" Ian said of the recording process. "Every day at the studio is like Christmas morning for me — each song we finish another present. I don't know if I'm more excited about this record as a fan of MR. BUNGLE or as a member of MR. BUNGLE. Either way, I can't wait for the world to hear it."

Asked if MR. BUNGLE knew it was going to re-record "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny" demo when it announced the shows last year, Spruance told Revolver: "Everything was kinda up in the air. We knew we were gonna do the shows and resurrect the band for that, but we didn't really have solid plans for the future. In fact, when the idea first came up, we weren't even sure we were gonna call the band MR. BUNGLE. We thought we should call it THE RAGING WRATH OF THE EASTER BUNNY. But then, over time, we all realized that when bands do reunion tours and go back to their roots, it usually means playing some blues or something. For us, this is really MR. BUNGLE. This is our beginnings. This is the heart and soul of the band. Even the arrangement philosophy hasn't changed that much. The style and presentation and elaborate orchestration — all of that changed. But if you listen to the logic of the songs, it's all there in that first demo. The way we arrange music is right there in the beginning."

MR. BUNGLE played its first show in close to 20 years on February 5 at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, California.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).