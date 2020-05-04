Movie About OZZY And SHARON OSBOURNE's Early Courtship Is 'Absolutely' In The Works

Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack has confirmed that a biopic about his father's early solo career and the singer's life with Sharon Osbourne is in the works. "There is absolutely things in motion right now to make that a reality," Jack said during an appearance on "The Jasta Show" (see video below). "I think in the next few months, you'll probably see something coming up about it. But we haven't landed [at a studio] yet. So, fingers crossed."

Asked who will play him in the movie, Jack said: "I think the time period I would do it in, I would be a child in it. So I wouldn't be so heavily featured. It's gonna be more about my mom and dad making their way through the world. I would be in the background just being annoying."

Jack also talked about the upcoming "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne" documentary, which will premiere this summer. The film, which A&E produced as part of its "Biography" series, celebrates Ozzy's life and features interviews with Sharon, Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis and Post Malone. Ozzy, Sharon and Jack executive produced the picture, which former "Osbournes" producer R. Greg Johnston directed.

"It's fucking awesome," Jack said. "As much as I love [the 2011 documentary] 'God Bless Ozzy [Osbourne]', this is so much better… I think this does a better job of kind of cramming in his entire life in a two-hour film. We start from childhood and we go all the way up to his recent Parkinson's diagnosis. So it's all in there."

Back in January 2019, Sharon told Variety that she was developing a biopic about her childhood and early days with Ozzy.

"I don't want to do another rock and roll, sex, drugs and money movie about a musician," Sharon said. "That's not what I'm doing. There hasn't been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side — that's a true story — and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side."

Sharon had approached Danny Boyle ("28 Days Later", "Sunshine", "Trainspotting") about directing the film, which will end when she and Ozzy get married in 1982. "It's everything before we get married," she said. "It's the madness of my childhood, growing up in the industry with a powerful father who was somewhat violent."

Sharon went on to say that she "would get a complete unknown" to play Ozzy. "It's Ozzy at a very young age," she explained. "It's Ozzy at 20."

Sharon's father, former music mogul Don Arden, became known as the "Al Capone of pop" and the "English Godfather" for his tough-guy business practices while overseeing the careers of acts ranging from ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA to BLACK SABBATH. Arden and his daughter became estranged in 1982 after she took over the management of Ozzy's solo career, also marrying the singer. Father and daughter were not on good terms for nearly 20 years until reconciling in 2002.

Sharon had to pay her father $1 million in a court settlement after she gained control of Ozzy's affairs.

