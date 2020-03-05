MOTÖRHEAD's Premium Dark Rum Wins Prestigious Award

March 5, 2020 0 Comments

Motörhead Spirits has announced its Gold Award win at The Spirit Business's prestigious Rum & Cachaça Masters 2020, for Motörhead Premium Dark Rum in the "Rum Aged 7-12 Years" category.

Uncompromising, iconic and innovative — three of the values at the core of legendary rock band MOTÖRHEAD — now extend beyond the stage with their range of high quality and unique spirits, the result of a close collaboration with the band.

"We work really hard on all our drinks and are ready to take on anyone — that's always been the MOTÖRHEAD way," says drummer Mikkey Dee.

Originally released in November 2018, MOTÖRHEAD's rum has already sold over 100,000 bottles globally and is currently available in more than 15 markets worldwide.

Motörhead Premium Dark Rum is crafted with high quality and taste in mind; a product of the finest selection of Caribbean Reserve Rums, it has been aged for eight years in ex-bourbon barrels. The result is a smooth, dark brown rum — full-bodied with notes of chocolate, arrack, vanilla and a spicy finish. Enjoy it like Lemmy — by mixing a double shot with cola or dare to drink on the rocks as a sipping rum.

The Motörhead Spirits range also includes Motörhead Vödka and the Motörhead Single Malt Whisky. They are available to purchase from Amazon, Masters Of Malt and The Whisky Exchange.

