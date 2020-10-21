MOTÖRHEAD's PHIL CAMPBELL: COVID-19 Pandemic Is 'Not Just A Touch Of Flu Going About'

In a new interview with "Talking With Mark Strigl", MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell was asked if he had any plans to take his current project, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, out on the road in support of its upcoming album, "We're The Bastards". He responded (hear audio below): "We've got plans. We've got festivals booked. Whether they're gonna happen or not is in the lap of the gods. Actually, we had our busiest year ever booked this year, and everything got canceled [because of the coronavirus pandemic]. The only time I'd been on stage, I jammed with HAWKWIND twice. I did a couple of songs at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and a couple of songs in Cardiff with them. That was in January. So, we've got festivals booked for next year. And we've got a British and European tour booked for later on next year."

He continued: "I'm kind of optimistic. I like to think some small miracle will happen and everyone can be safer… It's not just a touch of flu going about. Healthy people are getting knocked out with this thing. But the other way to think of it as well, when things do get back to normal, it's gonna put such a smile on everyone's faces — the fans, the artists, the road crews. There's gonna be severe partying going on for a good few months, I should imagine then. So we'll wait and see. But yeah, we're trying to book up stuff."

Campbell also confirmed that he has been in contact with his longtime MOTÖRHEAD bandmate Mikkey Dee after the Swedish drummer recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"I spoke to him the other night," Phil said. "Him and his wife did get COVID, and he was pretty flat on his back. Luckily, I don't think it affected their lungs. But he said he felt the worst that he's ever been in his life. And Mikkey is really strong — he gets through anything — so it must have been pretty bad to put him down. Luckily, they pulled through."

This past July, Dee said that he was "sick for about one month" and he lost lost 15 pounds after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

"We're The Bastards" will arrive on November 13 via Nuclear Blast.

