MOTÖRHEAD's Official 'Ace Of Spades' Candle Features A 'Smoked Whiskey' Fragrance

September 23, 2020 0 Comments

MOTÖRHEAD's Official 'Ace Of Spades' Candle Features A 'Smoked Whiskey' Fragrance

Evoke Candle Co., a luxury brand candle company that creates candle scents inspired by songs and musical memories, has announced its officially licensed MOTÖRHEAD "Ace Of Spades" candle. The candle is inspired by what is one of the most loved songs by any band ever. The track was released in November 1980, with its iconic riff and drum intro still as punchy today as it was four decades ago.

The MOTÖRHEAD "Ace Of Spades" candle features a smoked whiskey fragrance and contains the "Ace Of Spades" artwork and mainman Lemmy's immortal words "Born To Lose, Live To Win."

Evoke Candle Co. founder Gina Giambalvo-Glockler says: "I remember the first time I laid eyes on the 'Ace Of Spades' album — it was 1980 in Dallas, Texas. I went to our local record store and as always straight to the import section because everyone knew that was where the best new music was to be found. I saw the cover and I had to have it. As soon as I got back home straight onto the turntable it went and that was it — I was hooked for life! We are proud to partner with MOTÖRHEAD and Global Merchandising Services on our 'Ace Of Spades' candle."

The "Ace Of Spades" candle is available for pre-order now, with shipping set to begin in late October.

In 1980, off the back of two essential albums, "Overkill" and "Bomber" the previous year, MOTÖRHEAD continued to get bigger, better, louder and faster by the second. This time, on "Ace Of Spades" they teamed up with producer Vic Maile and came up with twelve songs; each and every one of which crams a regular band's ten minutes of playing into an average of three. The songtitles alone made ears bleed; "Love Me Like A Reptile", "Shoot You In The Back", "The Chase Is Better Than The Catch" and "The Hammer" were a few examples. This landmark album saw the three amigos of Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clarke and Philthy Animal Taylor at the helm of the juggernaut that was MOTÖRHEAD, gaining phenomenal growth in popularity as they forged onward. The band's and fans ideas, wants and inspirations, converged at a perfect tangent. Anyone disputing this fact need look no further than any heavy metal gig of the time and play "spot the MOTÖRHEAD T-shirt and jacket." They outnumbered anyone else by at least five to one. A statistic that is still accurate some forty-five years since they first began!

The "Ace Of Spades" album release was a magical moment in rock 'n' roll history, an album which had enormous global impact and continues to resonate and inspire people worldwide. Fans to this day still remember where they were when they first heard it, and it immediately inspired bands worldwide to absorb the album's energy, speed, and attitude into their own work. "Ace Of Spades" is ground zero for thrash, speed metal, and punk/metal crossover.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).