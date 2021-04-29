MOTÖRHEAD's 'No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith' Gets 40th-Anniversary Expansion

Back in the summer of 1981, MOTÖRHEAD got louder, dirtier and more universal, and you're getting an invitation to relive this most glorious of achievements once again…

Following on from 2020's year-long celebration of MOTÖRHEAD's iconic "Ace Of Spades" album comes the live album to end all live albums the undisputed definitive live record of all time, "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith". To celebrate the 40th anniversary of this number one album, it is being presented in new deluxe editions.

There will be hardback book-packs in two CD and triple LP formats, featuring a new venue demolishing remaster of the original album, bonus tracks and the previously unreleased — in its entirety — concert from Newcastle City Hall, March 30, 1981, the story of the album and many previously unseen photos. Also, the album will be released as a four-CD box set of all three concerts recorded for the album, released here in their entirety for the very first time and primed to gleefully shatter what's left of your grateful eardrums.

Upon that original June 27, 1981 release, Lemmy is quoted as saying of "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith" after it crashed into number one in the U.K. chart: "I knew it'd be the live one that went best, because we're really a live band. You can't listen to a record and find out what we're about. You've got to see us." "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith" was MOTÖRHEAD's first and only number one record in the U.K. and is still the most necessary live album of all time.

The "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith" CD box set contains:

* The "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith" album, remastered from the original master tapes. Featuring extra bonus tracks and newly unearthed, previously unreleased sound check recordings.

* The three full recordings of the concerts that made up "No Sleep", never before released in their entirety.

* The story of "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith" told through previously unpublished and new interviews with the people that were on the road at the time.

* Never-before-seen photos and rare memorabilia.

* Double-sided, A3 concert posters from 1981.

* Reproduction USA '81 tour pass.

* MOTÖRHEAD "England" plectrum.

* 1981 European tour badge.

* Reproduction Newcastle City Hall ticket

* Port Vale gig flyer postcard

MOTÖRHEAD in 1981 was a band of extremes; a flammable mix of non-stop celebration over their rising success and punishing graft, underscored by an inter-band powder-keg dynamic. After recording "Ace Of Spades", it had shot to No. 4 in the UK; the killer breakthrough after "Overkill" and "Bomber" had done essential groundwork, late 1980's "Ace Up Your Sleeve" U.K. tour was a triumphant lap of honour that spilled into the recording of "No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith". The album took its title from an inscription painted on one of the trucks, referencing the 32 gigs they were playing with only two days off. The track listing ended up featuring three tracks from "Ace Of Spades", five from "Overkill", "Bomber"'s title track and two from their self-titled debut.

CD box set track listing

"No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith"

01. Ace Of Spades

02. Stay Clean

03. Metropolis

04. The Hammer

05. Iron Horse

06. No Class

07. Overkill

08. (We Are) The Roadcrew

09. Capricorn

10. Bomber

11. Motörhead

12. Over The Top

13. Train Kept A Rollin'

14. Stay Clean (Soundcheck)

15. Limb From Limb (Soundcheck)

16. Iron Horse (Soundcheck)

Live At Newcastle City Hall March 30, 1981

01. Ace Of Spades

02. Stay Clean

03. Over The Top

04. Metropolis

05. Shoot You In The Back

06. The Hammer

07. Jailbait

08. Leaving Here

09. Iron Horse

10. Fire Fire

11. Capricorn

12. Too Late Too Late

13. No Class

14. (We Are) The Road Crew

15. Bite The Bullet

16. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

17. Overkill

18. Bomber

19. Motörhead

Live At Newcastle City Hall March 29, 1981

01. Ace Of Spades

02. Stay Clean

03. Over The Top

04. Metropolis

05. Shoot You In The Back

06. The Hammer

07. Jailbait

08. Leaving Here

09. Fire Fire

10. Capricorn

11. Too Late Too Late

12. No Class

13. (We Are) The Road Crew

14. Bite The Bullet

15. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

16. Overkill

17. Bomber

18. Motörhead

Live At Leeds Queens Hall March 28, 1981

01. Ace Of Spades

02. Stay Clean

03. Over The Top

04. Metropolis

05. Shoot You In The Back

06. The Hammer

07. Jailbait

08. Leaving Here

09. Fire Fire

10. Capricorn

11. Too Late Too Late

12. No Class

13. (We Are) The Road Crew

14. Bite The Bullet

15. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

16. Overkill

17. Bomber

18. Motörhead

Photo credit: Graham Mitchell

