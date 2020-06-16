MOTÖRHEAD's LEMMY To Get Biopic Treatment

According to Deadline, MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy Kilmister will get the biopic treatment.

The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

"Lemmy" will go into production next year, with VMI introducing the film at the Cannes virtual market. It will follow Kilmister's life growing up in Stoke-on-Trent, becoming a roadie for Jimi Hendrix and a member of seminal psychedelic rock band HAWKWIND before forming MOTÖRHEAD.

VMI Worldwide's Andre Relis will produce, alongside Damon Lane. The screenplay was written by Medeni Griffiths, with additional writing by Greg Olliver. MOTÖRHEAD's manager Todd Singerman and Steffan Chirazi will serve as executive producers. Production will likely start in early 2021, depending on COVID-19 restrictions.

"Everything you've heard about Lemmy is probably true… not because he was embracing rock 'n' roll clichés, but because he was creating them," said Olliver. "Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel's for breakfast, speed for dinner — all true. But behind that steely-eyed façade of rock 'n' roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy. We've been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, MOTÖRHEAD band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy's life. This will be a film they'll be proud of.”

"It is a story of immense cultural importance," added Chirazi and Singerman, "If the last five years of his absence has taught us anything, it is that he was more unique than anyone could ever have known because no one touches the quality and sheer freedom of the man. Greg is a deeply trusted part of our circle, and we are delighted to see this film coming to fruition."

"Lemmy and MOTORHEAD's music had a major influence on my life and music experience. They were the band that started the crossover of metal and punk, VMI couldn't be more excited to bring this story to the big screen," said Relis.

Lemmy died in December 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

He had dealt with several health issues over the last few years of his life, including heart trouble, forcing him to cut back on his famous smoking habits.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete one final European tour a couple of weeks before his death.