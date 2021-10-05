MOTÖRHEAD's Cover Of DAVID BOWIE's 'Heroes' Surpasses 50 Million Views On YouTube

MOTÖRHEAD's cover of the song "Heroes" has surpassed 50 million views on the band's YouTube channel. The David Bowie track was one of MOTÖRHEAD frontman Lemmy's favorites.

MOTÖRHEAD's version of "Heroes" originally appeared on the compilation album "Under Cöver" — a collection of some of the band's best covers — which was released in September 2017.

Laid down during the "Bad Magic" sessions in 2015 by Cameron Webb, "Heroes" was one of the last songs MOTÖRHEAD recorded together.

"It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be," says Phil Campbell, "and Lemmy ended up loving our version."

"He was very, very proud of it," says Mikkey Dee, "not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be — fun!"

MOTÖRHEAD's cover version of "Heroes" was released as a seven-inch picture disc on Record Store Day in April 2018. The single's art was a new "sketch" take on the classic war-pig. The flip-side was "Heroes (The Wacken Family Choir Mix)" with previously unheard audio of the crowd at 2017's Wacken Open Air festival singing along to the single as it was officially launched via the festival P.A.

BMG has set an October 29 release date for a new career-spanning MOTÖRHEAD set, titled "Everything Louder Forever - The Very Best Of". The definitive collection will be available on 2CD, 2LP and 4LP. The 2CD digipak and 4LP fold out sets will feature 42 tracks, including "Ace Of Spades", "Killed By Death", "Overkill", "I'm So Bad (Baby I Don't Care)", "The Game" and many more. The 2LP set will include 22 tracks in a gatefold package.

MOTÖRHEAD are the true embodiment of rock 'n' roll excess. A hybrid of rock, punk and heavy metal played with relentless, ear-curdling power, they were a force of nature and nothing short of life-changing for millions. As for their approach to life and music, there was no "off" switch, and they became legends as a result.

Fronted for the entirety of their career by Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, they released 22 studio albums over their 40 years together, amassing chart-topping records, a Grammy Award and racking up 15 million worldwide sales. Their signature song "Ace Of Spades" perfectly captured everything great about hard rock, heavy metal, and punk, amped it all up to 11, and came racing out of the gates at what felt like a million miles an hour, pushing at every musical boundary. Nothing was harder, nothing was faster and certainly nothing was louder. Anyone disputing this fact need look no further than any heavy metal gig and play "spot the MOTÖRHEAD T-shirt and jacket." MOTÖRHEAD fans still outnumber anyone else, hands down.

MOTÖRHEAD has truly become a lifestyle for several generations of rockers, metalheads, punks, bikers, athletes, rebels, outcasts, and freethinkers all around the world. Few bands in modern history can instantly ignite the adrenaline of music fans the way they can. They changed the course of hard rock...forever.

