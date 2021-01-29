MOTÖRHEAD's 'Ace Of Spades', AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' Funko 'Pop! Albums' Figures Coming Soon

The popular vinyl collectible company Funko — best known for its big-headed Pop! figures — has unveiled MOTÖRHEAD's "Ace Of Spades" and AC/DC's "Highway To Hell" as part of its Albums series.

"Ace Of Spades" features Lemmy from MOTÖRHEAD's classic 1980 album. A description reads: "Release your inner rocker and celebrate the timeless album from rock legends, MOTÖRHEAD! Labelled as its most commercially successful album; this is going to be a massive hit amongst fans, so don't miss out on your chance to grab this latest Pop! Albums drop and give it centre stage in your growing collections!"

AC/DC's legendary 1979 record "Highway To Hell" is immortalized with Angus Young in his devilish outfit. This is the second AC/DC album to be made available as part of the Album series, following the release of "Back In Black". A description reads: "Up next for Pop! Albums, it is of course rock icons AC/DC with their fifth international studio album 'Highway To Hell'. Featuring an unmistakable Pop! Vinyl figure of legendary lead guitarist Angus Young in his signature school uniform attire, this is one drop you rockers do not want to miss out on!"

Other artists who have gotten the Pop! Rocks treatment in the past include KISS, IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAYER, DEF LEPPARD, Rob Zombie, SLIPKNOT, GHOST and BLACK SABBATH.

A Funko vinyl Pop! figure, or popularly known as a "Pop!", is packaged carefully inside a box with a transparent front. The figurine is made out of vinyl and may come as a bobblehead.

Funko reported that these figurines increased its sales by 38 percent in the second quarter of 2019. International sales spiked 65 percent to $68.5 million, while U.S. revenue grew 26 percent to $122.7 million.

Last June, Funko announced that it was cutting a quarter of its global workforce, laying off about 250 people as it coped with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters.

