MOTÖRHEAD Teams Up With WWE For New Product Line

Not every WWE wrestling superstar becomes synonymous with a heavy metal band, but Triple H isn't every WWE superstar.

Throughout his remarkable 25-year tenure in WWE, Triple H has won 14 world championships, engaged in countless five-star classics and led unforgettable groups such as D-Generation X, Evolution and The Authority to enormous success. And he accomplished most of that while entering the squared circle to the headbanging sounds of MOTÖRHEAD.

MOTÖRHEAD performed multiple WWE entrance themes, including Triple H's "The Game", Evolution's "Line In The Sand" theme and the "King Of Kings" music, which debuted at WrestleMania 22. MOTÖRHEAD also played "The Game" live at WrestleMania X-Seven and WrestleMania 21 before Triple H's matches against The Undertaker and Batista, respectively.